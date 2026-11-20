A £20 charity shop purchase is revealed to be a rare 1862 Nicholas Chevalier landscape worth £20,000 after 160 years of being missing.

A rare 19th-century oil painting by the celebrated Russian-Swiss artist Nicholas Chevalier has been rediscovered after more than 160 years of being missing from the historical record. The artwork, titled Cape Schanck Victoria, was originally purchased for just £20 by a vendor browsing a charity shop in Bracknell, Berkshire, earlier this year.

Nicholas Chevalier Lost Masterpiece Rediscovered

The vendor acquired the 12-inch by 18-inch piece solely because they liked the look of it, unaware of its true provenance or value. Upon showing the piece to an auction specialist, experts immediately identified it as a significant work by Nicholas Chevalier, a pioneer of Australian landscape painting whose admirers included the British Royal Family. The painting depicts the rugged Australian coast south of Melbourne on the Mornington Peninsula and is now expected to sell for up to £20,000 at Olympia Auctions in London.

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Historical Significance of 1862 Australian Landscape

Cape Schanck Victoria was painted in 1862 during Nicholas Chevalier's extensive travels in Australia. Born in 1828 and died in 1902, the artist studied in Lausanne and Munich before moving to London, where he worked as a lithographer and exhibited at the Royal Academy. He arrived in Melbourne on Christmas Day in 1854, initially working as an illustrator and cartoonist for Melbourne Punch. By 1861, he resigned from the magazine to focus entirely on painting the Australian landscape, a decision that would cement his legacy in art history.

Auctioneer and Expert Analysis of Chevalier Work

Adrian Biddell of Olympia Auctions described the discovery as hugely exciting and far more than just the appearance of a lost painting. He noted that it represents the return to the historical record of a documented but long-untraced work. Biddell highlighted Chevalier's remarkable visual talent and his extraordinary ability to capture the drama, power, and sheer scale of the natural world. The painting showcases towering rock formations, turbulent seas, and a dramatic sky, creating a vivid sense of the remote and formidable coastline.

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Expert Verification by Simon Gregg Confirms Authenticity

To verify the authenticity of the find, the auctioneers contacted leading Chevalier expert Simon Gregg. Mr. Gregg confirmed that the painting had previously been recorded in his catalogue of the artist's work as whereabouts unknown. He explained that the piece was definitely painted en plein air, which was Nicholas Chevalier's typical modus operandi. The artist would carry a satchel of primed boards by horseback to different scenic locations around the colony to make oil sketches, which he then used as references for larger studio works on canvas.

Fundraising Future for Chevalier Art Collection

Mr. Gregg expressed his delight that this specific oil sketch has survived, noting that most of these preliminary works have not endured over time. The painting was produced during a period when Nicholas Chevalier was receiving commissions from Queen Victoria and had accompanied Prince Alfred, Duke of Edinburgh, on part of his world tour. His larger works are now displayed in major collections, such as the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney. This recent discovery adds a valuable new piece to the understanding of his artistic output and his role in documenting the Australian landscape in the mid-19th century.