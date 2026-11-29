The National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington reunites David Jackson with his father Joe's original medal, recovered from another veteran's estate after three decades.

The original Medal of Honor earned by World War, Korean, and Vietnam War veteran Joe Jackson has returned to his family after being missing for more than thirty years. The emotional reunion took place on Saturday at the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, where David Jackson, the deceased veteran's son, held the medal for the first time in three decades.

The Heroic Mission That Defined A Legacy

Joe Jackson earned the nation's highest military decoration during the Vietnam War after a routine cargo mission turned into a life-saving rescue operation. He recalled the deteriorating conditions where thunder clouds covered the sky and darkness was falling on the battlefield. Despite these dangerous circumstances, he spotted three stranded men at a base camp under heavy attack and declared to the team that they were going in.

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Jackson managed to stop his airplane directly opposite the ditch where the three men were located. As the men ran toward the aircraft, a rocket landed in front of the plane but failed to explode. Under heavy fire, Jackson took off with all three men safely aboard, an act of bravery that led to his receipt of the Medal of Honor. He later retired from the Air Force in 1973 and is remembered as the developer of several techniques still used by pilots today.

The Long Journey Of The Lost Medal

The original medal disappeared decades ago when Joe Jackson packed it in a checked bag for a flight and lost it in transit. Although he eventually received a replacement medal, he never saw the original again. The lost item resurfaced among the belongings of another Air Force veteran who had previously been in possession of it. That veteran had likely received the medal in an attempt to return it to Jackson before he passed away.

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Years after the veteran's death, his daughter discovered the medal while going through her father's personal items. She reached out to Purple Hearts Reunited for assistance in tracking down the rightful owner. John Fike, the executive director of the organization, admitted he was starstruck by the discovery since he had never handled a lost Medal of Honor before. He stated he honestly did not believe it at first and did not know what to do upon finding it.

A Reunion Of Pride And Historical Significance

Fike successfully reunited the medal with the Jackson family, marking a significant moment for the organization which had previously reunited families with lost Purple Hearts but never a Medal of Honor. The ceremony at the National Medal of Honor Museum provided a formal space for David Jackson to acknowledge the gravity of the item and the history it carries. The presence of NBC 5's Tahera Rahman highlighted the media interest in this rare recovery of a military decoration.

David Jackson, who is also an Air Force veteran himself, emphasized that the medal represents only one extraordinary moment in his father's thirty-three-year military career. He expressed pride in his father's service across multiple conflicts and shared his hope that his father would be proud of him in return. The reunion serves as a testament to the enduring impact of Joe Jackson's actions and the dedication of those who work to restore lost military honors to their rightful families.