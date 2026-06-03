Lost in Space: Netflix's Perfectly Planned and Underrated Sci-Fi Epic

An in-depth look at Netflix's Lost in Space, a three-season original series that combines the best of Interstellar and Project Hail Mary. Explore why this critically acclaimed reimagining of the classic 1960s show is considered one of the most complete and underrated space dramas on streaming, its complete narrative arc, and its lasting impact.

Netflix has a wide variety of sci-fi TV shows, among them a three-part series that feels like a combination of Interstellar and Project Hail Mary, making it a perfect space show.

Netflix has maintained its spot as one of the biggest and most popular streaming platforms, in large part thanks to its original content. Some of Netflix’s original productions now rank among the best TV shows of all time, including some of the streamer’s sci-fi shows, such as Stranger Things, Dark, and Black Mirror.

Netflix’s catalog of sci-fi TV shows has a bit of everything – from horror sci-fi like Archive 81 to animated anthologies like Love, Death & Robots and sci-fi thrillers like Alice in Borderland –, making the platform a go-to for sci-fi fans. Among those sci-fi TV shows under the Netflix Originals banner is Lost in Space, a reimagining of the 1965 show of the same name and inspired by Johann David Wyss’ novel The Swiss Family Robinson.

Lost in Space debuted on Netflix in 2018, and it was quickly renewed for a second season. Lost in Space ended in 2021 after three seasons, with the show improving with every season. Lost in Space is a perfect combination of the best elements from Interstellar and Project Hail Mary, and even though it successfully overcame the challenge of reimagining a classic TV show, it has now become one of the most underrated sci-fi shows of the decade.

Lost In Space Is One Of Netflix's Most Underrated Sci-Fi Shows Lost in Space takes the audience to the year 2046, when Earth is struggling two years after an impact event that threatened the survival of humanity. The Robinson family – mother Maureen , father John , and children Judy , Penny , and Will – is selected and trained for the 24th mission of the Resolute, an interstellar spacecraft carrying selected civilians with the purpose of colonizing Alpha Centauri.

However, the Resolute is attacked, and those on board are forced to evacuate the ship. The Robinsons and other survivors end up crashing on an alien planet, where they not only have to adapt to it while looking for a way back to the Resolute and into Alpha Centauri, but they also have to confront their own demons. Despite its quality and positive critical reception, Lost in Space has become one of Netflix’s most underrated sci-fi shows.

This was due to Lost in Space being overshadowed by other, bigger Netflix shows , the audience being biased due to the campiness of the 1960s show, and being more family-friendly than most sci-fi shows at the time. Lost in Space has more strengths than weaknesses, with stunning cinematography, an engaging family story, an interesting and heartwarming dynamic between Will and an alien robot, and a mission that will keep the audience hooked from start to finish.

Why Lost In Space Ended After Three Seasons Lost in Space had the potential and story to have a long run, but, like many other great Netflix original TV shows, it didn’t go past three seasons – however, unlike most of them, Lost in Space wasn’t canceled.

Netflix announced the end of Lost in Space with its third season with a statement from showrunner Zack Estrin, in which he revealed that the plan was always for the show to be three seasons long. Subscribe to the newsletter for underrated sci-fi deep dives Get deeper cinematic analysis by subscribing to the newsletter: episode-level insights into underrated Netflix sci-fi like Lost in Space, character and theme breakdowns, and curated recommendations to guide your next binge-worthy discoveries.

Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. Thanks to that, Lost in Space tells a complete story and has a satisfying ending, as it was intentionally crafted as a story that would be told in three parts.

Although it had a short run, Lost in Space is one of the best and most complete sci-fi shows of the last decade, as well as one of the best and most underrated shows on Netflix.

At the time of writing, there’s no sign of a reboot, continuation, or new adaptation of Lost in Space, but the Netflix version set the bar high for any future expansions. 24 8.9/10 6/10 Lost In Space 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed TV-PG Science Fiction Fantasy Action Drama Adventure Release Date 2018 - 2021-00-00 Network Netflix Showrunner Burk Sharpless Directors Tim Southam, Alex Graves, Neil Marshall, Stephen Surjik, Jon East, David Nutter, Fred Toye, Leslie Hope, Vincenzo Natali, Alice Troughton, Deborah Chow, Jabbar Raisani Writers Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Kari Drake, Katherine Collins, Vivian Lee, Zack Estrin, Ed McCardie, Daniel McLellan, Liz Sagal Cast See All Franchise Lost in Space Creator Irwin Allen Powered by Expand Collapse





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