Lost Footage: The Unseen Hours of the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy

Explore the shocking revelation of hours of deleted footage from the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Discover why George Lucas made such significant cuts and analyze the impact these changes had on the story and characters. Dive into the potential brilliance of the unseen scenes and debate whether these deletions ultimately served the prequels.

George Lucas is believed to have cut hours of footage from the Star Wars prequel trilogy, raising questions about what exactly he included in the first place and why so much was removed. The prequels stand out among Star Wars films and television shows. Although they faced considerable backlash and criticism upon their initial release, there is now a significant wave of nostalgia for these stories and characters, and they are considered some of the best entries in the Star Wars franchise.

However, it appears that the prequel trilogy movies could have looked quite different. In a video posted by Chris Castellani on YouTube, Star Wars stunt coordinator Nick Gillard revealed that there are 'three more movies in footage' solely based on what was cut from the Star Wars prequel trilogy. It's astonishing to contemplate the possibility of hours of alternate scenes and deleted footage, but considering the deleted scenes from Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith alone, it's evident that numerous changes were made before the final versions of these movies were released.Why did George Lucas cut so much? Revenge of the Sith, in particular, underwent considerable changes through these edits. After the success of the original Star Wars trilogy, George Lucas became more willing to experiment with ideas and take risks, ultimately leading him to edit and streamline later installments. This desire for creative exploration is evident in concepts like midi-chlorians (although that ultimately became one of the most significant criticisms of the prequel trilogy) and the revelation that Anakin Skywalker is the Chosen One. While these innovative ideas made it into the movies, many others were removed or replaced.Among the concepts left on the cutting room floor were scenes depicting Padmé Amidala collaborating with Bail Organa and Mon Mothma to form the Rebellion and Anakin pleading with Obi-Wan for help as he lay wounded on Mustafar. George Lucas' emphasis on maintaining a focused narrative throughout the three movies probably explains why such scenes were cut. However, the question remains: were these cuts truly for the best? Some of the scenes removed from the prequels were undeniably disappointing to miss out on. The aforementioned Revenge of the Sith scenes certainly belong on that list. Witnessing Padmé establish the Rebellion in Revenge of the Sith would have been a beautiful tribute to her legacy, something particularly needed given the circumstances of her death. Similarly, seeing Anakin call out to Obi-Wan would have amplified the tragedy of Anakin's fall (and added a fresh layer of complexity to Obi-Wan's character). Even some lighter deletions, such as a Revenge of the Sith scene where Anakin and Obi-Wan communicate through various gestures, would have been delightful to see on screen. It makes sense why George Lucas needed to make the cuts he did, considering the risks he was taking and the abundance of ideas he had. Even so, there's no denying that numerous changes were made to the Star Wars prequel trilogy through deletions and alterations, and at times, this very specific focus may have actually hindered the story and character development





