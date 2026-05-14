Losing Weight by Lying Down: A Sleep-Based Experiment

The author shares her personal journey of struggling with weight loss and the challenges she faced, including yo-yo dieting and injuries. She then embarks on a two-week experiment to determine if going to bed at the same time each night and aiming for eight hours of sleep can help her lose weight without dieting. The experiment involves adjusting her evening routine, cutting out blue light, and monitoring her sleep patterns.

For me, losing weight has always been a journey beset by demons. A battle of will and calorie-counting concentration that I inevitably lose in the end.

Having been put on my first diet aged 11 by my mother, I associate the whole process with misery, yo-yo-ing and failure. Ten years ago, I vowed never to restrict food intake again and instead lost 4st through exercising five days a week. But in 2020 I injured both knees, the first one in a gym accident, the second in a cycling accident. Unsurprisingly, the weight crept back on.

For the past two years, I have been back to being fat – but stable. Happy enough with my size 18 curves that I would never consider injecting myself with weight-loss drugs, but always with half an eye out for ingenious ways to get a bit thinner without dieting.

So when I read about a Finnish sleep study, which concluded that disordered bedtimes and short nights’ sleep increase the likelihood of obesity and nearly double the risk of major cardiovascular events, I wondered if the reverse could then be true. If I went to bed at the same time each night, tuning into my circadian rhythm – the body’s desire to sleep during the dark hours of the night and be active for the day span of the sun –and aiming for that mythical eight hours-plus of sleep a night, would the weight not pile on?

In fact, would it even slide off? Instead of sweating through agonising exercise, could I lose weight simply by lying down? I announce to my husband Anthony – as well as our son Winston, 22, and his girlfriend Paris, also 22, who currently live with us – that I am going to be in bed by 9pm every night for two weeks as part of a scientific experiment.

This amuses them, as we are all night owls; we eat supper late, sometimes past 9.30pm, watch TV late, have late baths and potter about doing admin before falling into an exhausted sleep some time after midnight. Susannah Jowitt before her 'bed diet', after knee injuries in 2020 saw her put on weight and reach a size 1





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Weight Loss Sleep Circadian Rhythm Dieting Exercise Weight Gain Sleep Patterns Weight Loss Experiment Bedtime Routine Blue Light

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