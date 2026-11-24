New research indicates Losartan, a common hypertension medication, may boost active brown fat levels, potentially improving metabolic health and reducing anxiety risks in patients.

A comprehensive new study reveals that Losartan, a widely prescribed medication for lowering blood pressure among millions of adults in the UK, may offer significant metabolic benefits beyond its primary cardiovascular function. The research suggests that this angiotensin receptor blocker actively boosts levels of healthy brown body fat, a specialized tissue type associated with improved glucose regulation and metabolic efficiency. This discovery highlights a potential secondary mechanism through which the drug influences overall patient health, distinct from its established role in managing hypertension.

Understanding Brown Fat Functionality and Distribution

While white fat is commonly recognized for storing excess calories around the midriff, brown fat operates differently by utilizing calories to generate heat. This tissue is typically located on the shoulders, under the arms, and around the neck, upper chest, and spine. In newborns, brown fat constitutes approximately 5 per cent of body weight to help maintain body temperature, but levels decline significantly during childhood and adolescence. In adults, it accounts for less than 0.5 per cent of body weight, equating to less than 300 grams according to a 2023 review in the journal Endocrinology and Metabolism.

Also read John Kennedy: Trump Not Putting Enough Pressure on Russia

Research Methodology and Statistical Findings

Researchers at Rockefeller University, collaborating with Weill Cornell Medicine and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, utilized artificial intelligence to examine brown fat activity in more than 100,000 patients. The study specifically measured activity in approximately 8,700 individuals and confirmed that higher brown fat levels correlate with lower rates of diabetes and high blood pressure. Additionally, the data indicated that patients with more active brown fat were less likely to suffer from anxiety or depression, suggesting a strong link between metabolic health and mental well-being.

Losartan Mechanism and Molecular Activation

The investigation into prescription data revealed that patients taking Losartan were significantly more likely to have detectable brown fat. Experimental evidence in mice demonstrated that the drug increases brown fat activity by activating PPAR gamma, a protein that plays a key role in determining brown fat function. Dr Nicolas Gomez-Banoy, the study's lead author and an endocrinologist at Rockefeller University, noted that Losartan appears to kick-start brown fat into action, particularly in cold environments where the body needs to generate heat before shivering occurs.

Advertisement

Mental Health Implications and Inflammatory Markers

Dr Gomez-Banoy explained that the reduction in anxiety and depression among patients with higher brown fat levels may be due to improved metabolic health. Conditions such as type 2 diabetes increase inflammatory markers in the blood, which can negatively affect mood and behavior in the brain. By promoting brown fat activity, Losartan may help regulate these inflammatory signals, thereby offering a dual benefit of cardiovascular protection and potential mental health improvement through better metabolic regulation.

Future Clinical Trials and Drug Development Pathways

The research team plans to conduct a study on healthy volunteers to confirm if Losartan activates brown fat in humans, a process estimated to take two to three years. Dr Gomez-Banoy has already identified compounds formed when Losartan breaks down in the body that may be responsible for this effect. The hope is that these compounds can be developed into a new drug that activates brown fat without lowering blood pressure, leveraging the established safety profile of Losartan to accelerate the path to market.

Alternative Methods and Environmental Factors

While Losartan offers a pharmaceutical route to enhancing brown fat, researchers are also investigating non-pharmaceutical methods such as cold exposure and exercise. Professor Roland Stimson of the University of Edinburgh noted that while anecdotal reports suggest cold-water swimming improves mood, there is currently insufficient evidence regarding the long-term effects of chronic cold exposure on brown fat levels. The new findings regarding Losartan provide a scientifically validated mechanism that could complement these lifestyle interventions in future treatment strategies.