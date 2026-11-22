Duong Thien Nguyen charged with felony offenses after authorities linked him to the Los Harpys gang and discovered an illegal alien at his Eagle Pass motel.

Authorities in Eagle Pass, Texas, arrested 39-year-old Duong Thien Nguyen on Thursday, charging him with smuggling a suspected gang member into the United States. The operation targeted Nguyen, who investigators believe is a member of the violent Los Harpys street gang. Police detained him near the Rio Grande after linking him to illegal immigration activities and gang-affiliated individuals.

Gang Ties and Investigation Details

The Eagle Pass Police Department and Street Crimes Unit acted under Operation Stone Garden, funded by a Department of Homeland Security grant. Officers stopped Nguyen driving a vehicle on Veterans Boulevard and became suspicious of his presence. They developed information suggesting he had picked up an illegal alien and was harboring the suspect at a local motel. Detectives contacted the motel occupants and gained entry to a rented room.

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Inside the room, they found an illegal alien from Mexico. The investigation revealed that both Nguyen and the undocumented immigrant were suspected members of the South Los Angeles Los Harpys gang. Detectives observed numerous tattoos on Nguyen consistent with gang affiliation. The Harpys gang operates in areas southwest of downtown Los Angeles and north of the University of Southern California.

Gang History and Criminal Profile

Also known as Varrio Los Harpys, the group is one of more than a dozen Latino gangs in South Los Angeles with documented ties to the Mexican Mafia, or La EME. The gang has a history of violence related to narcotics sales and extortion. Its former leader, Danny Roman, also known as Popeye, was murdered in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation facility in Corcoran by fellow Mexican Mafia members in 2020.

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The Drug Enforcement Administration notes the gang's significant role in organized crime within its territory. Eagle Pass gained notoriety during the Biden administration as a busy illegal border crossing spot in 2023, with up to 5,000 crossings recorded on some days. The arrest highlights ongoing efforts to disrupt gang-related smuggling networks in the region.

Legal Charges and Incarceration

Nguyen appeared before a magistrate and was formally charged with operation of a stash house, a third-degree felony. He was also charged with smuggling of persons, another third-degree felony under Texas state law. Authorities transported him to the Tom Bowles Detention Center, where he remains incarcerated. The court set a combined bond of $60,000 for the defendant.

The Maverick County District Attorney's Office is currently reviewing the case for possible prosecution. The illegal alien found in the motel was turned over to the Border Patrol in Eagle Pass for processing and removal. This operation demonstrates the collaboration between local police and federal grant-funded units in addressing complex cross-border crime issues.