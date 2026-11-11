Los Gatos business owner in recovery after heart attack

Michele Bevilacqua, chef owner of wine bar VinoVero, was hospitalized at the end of September following a heart attack, leading to him closing his business. A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for his medical expenses.

An employee at Face Foundrié–a facial bar that provides services for facials, brows and skincare–hands out goodie bags at the Nov. 7 opening of its Los Gatos spa, its first South Bay location.

Michele Bevilacqua was hospitalized at the end of September and left the wine bar closed through October. In a phone interview with this news organization, he said he anticipates keeping his business closed through November and he is unsure if he can reopen.

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“It’s a very nice place, but it’s difficult to find employees,” Bevilacqua said. “I need to see what I need to do, but now I’m focused about my health, because without me, there is no VinoVero. ” Bevilacqua opened VinoVero after the COVID-19 pandemic. He previously ran a restaurant in San Francisco before landing a job at Tasting House Los Gatos in order to gauge the restaurant scene in the town.

Taking inspiration from his Italian roots, Bevilacqua’s business is modeled after an enoteca osteria, which combines a traditional wine bar with a sit-down restaurant to offer wine and seasonal local cuisine. He had had a heart attack and two strokes but continued to work until late September, when he noticed he was really short of breath and his business partner dropped him off at the emergency room.

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On Nov. 4, Bevilacqua underwent surgery to have a small, temporary heart pump called an Impella inserted. He said he would be exercising after the surgery to build muscle in preparation for a heart transplant after losing 30 pounds in recovery.organized to help pay for his medical bills, his restaurant was his only source of income. As of press time, the GoFundMe had raised $86,573 of its $90,000 goal.

Face Foundrié–a facial bar that provides services for facials, brows and skincare–opened in Los Gatos on Nov. 7, marking its first South Bay location. Los Gatos was deemed “an ideal home base” for the business for its walkable downtown, health-conscious residents and ties to the greater tech community, according to a news release about the store’s opening.

The 2,000-square-foot facial bar, located at 28 E. Main St., is designed to give customers a “modern calm escape from every day busy life,” the news release stated. There are 11 treatment beds with semi-private treatment rooms. Two different monthly membership options offer clients discounted services and products.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Face Foundrié to Los Gatos,” said Jennifer Lin, CEO of the Los Gatos Chamber of Commerce, adding that franchise owner Nandini Shah’s “investment in our town represents exactly the kind of small business growth we love to see, bringing a fresh, modern wellness experience to our community while creating local jobs. ”