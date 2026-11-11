Los Angeles YMCA and Military Veterans Affairs Partner for Veteran Services

The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles and the Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs announce a new partnership to bring veteran support services directly into community centers across the region starting this week.

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the Los Angeles County community observed Veterans Day with a diverse array of public celebrations and strategic new service initiatives. While crowds gathered in Mission Hills to wave flags and honor service members during the 23rd annual San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade, local government agencies announced a significant structural change to how veterans receive support. The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles and the Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs revealed a formal partnership designed to embed veteran services directly into community wellness centers.

Partnership Launches Veteran Support at YMCA Centers

The core mechanism of this new collaboration involves the deployment of the MVA's Veteran Peer Access Network to twelve specific locations throughout Los Angeles County. This initiative ensures that VPAN navigators and Veterans Service Organization representatives will conduct regular outreach days inside YMCA Community Well-Being Centers. The primary goal is to provide immediate, on-site benefits screenings, direct referrals, and follow-up assistance to veterans in a familiar and accessible community environment.

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Comprehensive Services for Housed and Unhoused Veterans

Under this agreement, the YMCA will expand its offerings to include food assistance, wellness programs, peer support groups, and specialized family programs. The integration aims to provide a holistic support system where veterans can access grocery aid and secure a path to YMCA membership during a single visit. Officials emphasize that this model is particularly effective for veterans who are currently housed or unhoused, allowing them to find belonging and new opportunities to serve their communities while receiving essential aid.

Key Stakeholders and Community Participation in Parades

The announcement coincided with extensive public tributes across the region, highlighting the deep community involvement in honoring military service. Participants in the Mission Hills parade included members of the Jewish War Veterans Post 603, the San Fernando American Legion post 176, and Monroe High army cadets. A squadron of vintage AT-6 Texan aircraft from Van Nuys Airport also performed flyovers, while local bands and families joined the procession to celebrate the 23rd annual event in the San Fernando Valley.

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Official Statements on Veteran Commitment and Support

Victor Dominguez, President and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, described the partnership as a meaningful extension of the organization's long history of supporting service members and their families. He stated that the YMCA provides a place where veterans can find support and belonging. The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs coordinates these efforts alongside other observances in San Pedro, Long Beach, Baldwin Park, Carson, Glendale, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, San Gabriel, and Torrance.

Specific YMCA Locations and Implementation Schedule

The partnership will officially launch services at eleven designated YMCA centers to ensure broad regional coverage. The participating locations are the North Valley Family YMCA, Mid Valley YMCA, West Valley Family YMCA, Hollywood YMCA, Santa Clarita Valley Family YMCA, Crowell Family YMCA, Pasadena-Sierra Madre YMCA, Ann & Steven Hinchliffe San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA, Wilmington Family YMCA, Burbank YMCA, and Antelope Valley Family YMCA. This network allows for widespread access to peer groups and volunteer opportunities for veterans throughout the county.