A woman faces felony charges in downtown Los Angeles after allegedly commanding a pit bull to bite an officer, causing injuries and sparking viral video outrage.

A woman is facing serious legal consequences after allegedly commanding a pit bull to attack a Los Angeles police sergeant near downtown Skid Row. The violent incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Sixth and Wall streets, resulting in the officer sustaining injuries to his leg and groin area. The confrontation, which was captured on video and subsequently spread rapidly across social media platforms, has drawn significant public attention and concern regarding canine safety in urban environments.

Sequence of Events at Sixth and Wall Streets

The altercation began at approximately 3:34 p.m. on Thursday when a Central Area sergeant driving northbound on Wall Street observed a dog appearing to attack a man and a woman standing in the roadway. Upon exiting his vehicle, the sergeant realized the canine was not actively biting anyone but was instead involved in a physical struggle between the two individuals. The man shouted that the dog belonged to him, while the woman refused to stand down from the confrontation.

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Alleged Command and Severe Injuries

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the situation escalated significantly when the woman defied orders and attempted to leave with the canine on a leash. During the ensuing struggle, the suspect allegedly commanded the dog to attack the sergeant. The pit bull clamped onto the sergeant in the leg and groin area, causing visible injuries that required immediate medical attention. The breed is often associated with powerful jaws and a reluctance to release its grip on a target.

Chaotic Scene and Arrest Made

Video footage of the scene depicts a chaotic struggle involving three individuals as the officer attempts to establish order. The sergeant is seen grappling with the woman, who clutches the dog's leash, while the man tries to intervene, yelling that he has control over the animal. The woman is heard yelling for the man to let the dog go as she attempts to flee with the pit bull. The officer pursues the suspect on foot, falling to the pavement during the chase before recovering and continuing the pursuit until the woman was taken into custody.

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Charges Filed and Medical Treatment

The sergeant was evaluated by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel at the scene and subsequently transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was later discharged from medical care following the incident. The woman was arrested and booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon for directing the dog to attack the officer. The District Attorney's Office has formally filed one count of assault with a deadly weapon against the suspect, who is currently awaiting arraignment in court.

Aftermath and Animal Services Involvement

Witnesses described the incident as shocking, with one person who filmed the encounter stating that all hell broke loose as the officer struggled to control the situation. The witness expressed particular disbelief that such violence unfolded in front of a police station. The pit bull involved in the attack was eventually found and turned over to Los Angeles Animal Services for custody. The future of the animal remains uncertain within the city's animal control system, which has euthanized more than 2,000 dogs and cats this year.