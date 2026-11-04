Los Angeles Voters Decide Measure FD Sales Tax for Fire Department

Los Angeles residents vote on Measure FD, a 0.5% sales tax hike to fund the LAFD. The measure aims to generate $345 million annually for staffing and equipment.

Residents of Los Angeles are casting ballots on Measure FD, a critical proposition that seeks to increase the city's sales tax by 0.5 percent. This legislative initiative is designed to secure an estimated $345 million in annual revenue specifically allocated to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The funding would support core operational needs, including hiring additional personnel and upgrading essential infrastructure.

Funding Mechanism and Financial Impact

The proposed ordinance would raise the total city sales tax rate from its current level of 10.25 percent to 10.75 percent. For the average consumer, this adjustment translates to an additional cost of one nickel for every ten dollars spent on eligible purchases. The revenue generated under this new tax structure would be deposited into a dedicated special fund rather than the general city treasury.

Also read Los Angeles voters weigh Measure FD, a .5% city sales tax increase to fund the fire department

According to the text of the measure, these funds must be strictly utilized for staffing, facility maintenance, equipment procurement, and other core functions that supporters argue have been neglected. The financial model relies on this supplemental income stream to bridge the gap between existing budget allocations and the department's growing operational demands. Annual audits will be conducted to ensure transparency and proper allocation of the collected taxes.

Stakeholder Positions and Union Advocacy

The Los Angeles firefighters' union spearheaded the campaign for Measure FD, collecting more than 225,000 signatures to qualify the initiative for the ballot. Union representatives and LAFD leadership argue that the department has suffered from decades of underinvestment despite significant demographic shifts. They emphasize that the number of active firefighters has remained stagnant at approximately 3,400 since the 1960s.

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This static workforce size contrasts sharply with the exponential growth in both the city's population and the volume of emergency calls received. Supporters contend that thousands more firefighters and dozens of new fire stations are necessary to maintain safe response times. Conversely, critics argue that the city's sales tax rates are already burdensome and that the municipal government should improve management of its general fund budget instead of raising taxes.

Oversight Structures and Budgetary Protections

To address concerns regarding fiscal responsibility, Measure FD establishes a five-member citizens' oversight advisory committee. This body is tasked with monitoring how the generated revenue is spent to prevent misuse or inefficiency. Each member of this committee is appointed by key local officials, including the mayor, fire chief, city controller, city administrative officer, and the chair of the City Council public safety committee.

A crucial provision of the measure includes a strict maintenance-of-effort rule that protects the integrity of the new funding. This clause prevents the city from reducing its own budget contributions to the fire department simply because the new tax revenue is available. The baseline for this protection is determined by the average share of the discretionary budget allocated to the LAFD over the ten fiscal years preceding the tax implementation.

Election Timeline and Certification Process

The City Council voted unanimously in June to place Measure FD on the ballot after verifying the required signatures. Voters will decide the fate of this proposal during the upcoming election cycle, with results subject to careful verification due to the high volume of mail-in ballots. Official vote counts are updated regularly as registrars process incoming ballots within the seven-day window following Election Day.

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In Orange County, where many Los Angeles-area voters reside, daily updates are scheduled through mid-November before resuming on specific dates later in the month. The office responsible for certifying election results aims to finalize the count by November 27. However, certification in some jurisdictions may extend until December 3 to ensure all votes are thoroughly vetted and verified by journalists and election officials.