Los Angeles Voters Pass All 8 Measures, Unseating Rep. Gomez in Historic 2026 Turnout

Los Angeles voters approved all eight ballot measures, including six charter reforms and two fire relief initiatives. This result marks a significant shift in local governance and disaster recovery funding.

Los Angeles voters approved all eight ballot measures this year, marking a decisive victory for local governance changes and disaster relief efforts. The slate includes six measures directly related to charter reform and two initiatives tied to the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in January 2025. The unanimous approval represents a significant milestone for the Los Angeles Charter Reform Commission and its supporters. Diego Andrades, who served as a Charter Reform commissioner, described the outcome as a phenomenal Election Day for charter reform in the city.

Andrades stated that he was not surprised by the results, attributing the success to the substantial public input gathered during the process long before Election Day. He emphasized that the recommendations presented to the City Council were driven by a commitment to serving the public rather than ideological goals. Andrades indicated that the success of these amendments builds momentum for the City Council to further some other recommendations from the charter commission in future elections. He noted that the charter amendment process is not finished and that voters will likely pass the remaining reforms when they are ready.

Also read Los Angeles Voters Decide Measure FD Sales Tax for Fire Department

Zev Yaroslavsky, the director of the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, noted that none of the measures saw much coordinated opposition. Yaroslavsky, a former Los Angeles County Supervisor and Los Angeles City Council member, characterized the amendments as non-controversial but important administrative changes. He explained that the six measures involving amendments to the city charter originated from the Los Angeles Charter Reform Commission's recommendations to the City Council. The City Council voted in June to leave some of the commission's more controversial recommendations off the November ballots.

Charter Amendment LA moves the city from a one-year to a two-year budget cycle, allowing for more stable long-term planning. This same amendment allows the City Council to eliminate or change the Department of Public Works, something Yaroslavsky said the City Council tried to do when he was a member more than 30 years ago. It also removes restrictions prohibiting the city from engaging in certain commercial activities. The hope is these changes will make it easier for the city to plan for and execute infrastructure projects efficiently.

Charter Amendment EE makes changes to the Los Angeles City Charter that supporters say will help hold city government accountable. These changes include increasing the penalty for campaign finance violations and increasing the authority of police and fire department oversight offices. Additionally, Amendment EE increases the number of signatures required for ballot referendums and bars ethics commissioners from running for local office for five years following their terms. Yaroslavsky noted that these were not ideological charter amendments but administrative ones that allow the city to do things it has not done before.

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Another major change involves the consolidation of local planning bodies. Charter Amendment PL consolidates Los Angeles' seven Area Planning Commissions into a single Neighborhood Appeals Commission. According to the text, this consolidation is meant to streamline the city's planning process. The changes aim to reduce annual costs for commission staffing and other resources while shrinking the timeline for proposed developments. This structural shift is expected to simplify the approval process for future urban projects across the city.

Charter Amendment PRK doubles the Los Angeles parks department's minimum budget over the next 10 years. A city-commissioned study last year found that the department's budget has grown at a slower pace than other city agencies. The study also highlighted that department staffing has shrunk while the department remains responsible for more park space and facilities. This amendment seeks to correct that imbalance by ensuring increased financial support for park maintenance and development.

Charter Amendment PRT adds new members to the Board of Airport Commissioners who live in communities near Los Angeles International Airport and Van Nuys Airport. This measure updates the rules around leases for the Airports Department, Department of Water and Power, and Harbor Department. It also adds transparency requirements to Harbor Department leases. Supporters say the changes will increase community influence over major infrastructure and help the city attract more investment around airports and the waterfront.

Charter Amendment SC aligns Los Angeles Unified school board elections with mayoral election rules. Los Angeles Unified school board elections follow much of the same campaign finance rules as mayoral elections, but those rules are spelled out in different parts of the city charter and municipal code. Charter Amendment SC removes much of the language specific to LAUSD elections and applies the same rules as those governing mayoral candidates, with a few exceptions. Supporters say the amendment doesn't substantively change the election rules, but removes duplicative language in the city charter.

Two other ballot initiatives stem from the 2025 fires and seek to provide financial relief to affected residents. Measure FD seeks to increase the citywide sales tax by 0.5%, adding an estimated $345 million to a new dedicated special fund for Fire Department staffing and equipment. Measure TE cancels the so-called mansion tax for victims of the Palisades Fire who sell their residential property until 2030. The tax cancellation applies to victims who sell their residential property until 2030, specifically for properties owned as of Jan. 7, 2025.

In a historic political shift, Angela Gonzales-Torres has unseated U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez in the 34th Congressional District race, according to projections from the Associated Press. Gonzales-Torres maintained a lead of 59% to 41% over Gomez as of Wednesday afternoon. She finished 15 percentage points behind Gomez in the June primary election, marking a significant turnaround in the race for the district that includes downtown Los Angeles, Koreatown, Boyle Heights, and Eagle Rock.

Political newcomer Gonzales-Torres was backed by the Democratic Socialists of America as she challenged Gomez, a veteran in progressive politics who faced allegations of sexual misconduct and assault earlier this year. Gomez denied those claims, but they remained top of mind for many voters in District 34. Gonzales-Torres criticized Gomez during the campaign for taking money from the tech industry and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, also known as AIPAC. Her campaign website says she plans to get money out of politics by abolishing super PACs.

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Gonzales-Torres, who is from Highland Park, was endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America and gathered support from progressive leaders in California, including U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, state Sen. Sasha Renée Pérez, and L.A. City Controller Kenneth Mejia. A relative newcomer to politics compared to her opponent, Gonzales-Torres served as president of the Highland Park Neighborhood Council and as a regional representative on Metro's Public Safety Advisory Committee. She stated she looks forward to working for her community in Congress and holding the Trump administration accountable.

Gomez, who was elected to the seat in 2017, conceded the race in an emailed statement to LAist, saying he was proud of accomplishments like expanding paid family leave, negotiating labor protections, and fighting for working parents and their children. Gomez was a campaign co-chair for former U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, a close ally who faces allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Federal and state investigations are ongoing, and Gomez has denied any wrongdoing related to his association with Swalwell.

The election results reflect a city focused on administrative efficiency and disaster recovery, alongside a broader national trend of political change. Rep. Robert Garcia, the California Democrat whose district includes the areas surrounding Long Beach up to Commerce, is expected to become chair of the House Oversight committee. He put it bluntly in a statement, saying 'LAWYER UP,' signaling an ambitious agenda of investigations for the new Congress.

With public corruption and failing leadership as two of the top issues concerning voters, congressional Democrats have a long list of investigative targets. According to conversations with Democratic House and Senate committee staffers, the party is likely to prioritize probing ties between Jeffrey Epstein and powerful figures, efforts by administration officials to advance their financial interests, and the Iran war's cost to the American public. The new majorities mean that Democrats will have the full investigatory powers of Congress at their disposal.

In local news, Los Angeles County courts are making it easier for people involved with certain kinds of cases to request an audio recording of their court hearing. Los Angeles County Superior Court will soon allow people involved in family law, probate, and some civil cases to request audio recordings of hearings if no court reporter was present and they couldn't afford to pay for a private one. This new policy goes into effect Thursday, coming in response to a California Supreme Court decision from August.

The L.A. County Court Reporters Association disputes that there is a shortage, saying the data analysis the courts have relied on is flawed. The association called the state Supreme Court opinion a devastating blow to low-income litigants. They also said electronic recordings can be less accurate than what a certified court reporter would produce, which could put justice at risk for thousands of Californians. The court will verify that hearings did not have an official reporter before approving requests.

These combined developments illustrate a transformative period for Los Angeles and the broader region. The approval of the charter reforms and fire relief measures demonstrates strong voter support for structural improvements and disaster recovery. Meanwhile, the congressional upset and the upcoming legislative agenda highlight the shifting political landscape. Residents can expect significant changes in city governance, increased funding for essential services, and heightened political oversight in the coming years.