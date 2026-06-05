Los Angeles Veteran Stabbed to Death by Girlfriend's Son; Suspect Arrested

An 81-year-old veteran was fatally stabbed at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. The suspect, identified as the victim's girlfriend's son, was arrested and charged with murder.

An 81-year-old veteran, James Handy, was tragically killed in a stabbing incident at his home in the West Valley area of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

According to a police statement, officers responded to a 911 call around 9:30 a.m. in the 19200 block of Erwin Street. The caller made a disturbing statement: 'I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.

' Upon arrival, officers found Handy unconscious in the front yard with a stab wound to his chest. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect, 44-year-old Crispin Gledhill, was apprehended by officers at the scene. Police stated that Gledhill flagged down nearby responding officers and told them that he was the one they were looking for.

He resides at the location with his mother, who is the victim's girlfriend. Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there appears to be no danger to the public. Gledhill was arrested and booked on one count of murder at Van Nuys Jail, with bail set at $2 million. The victim, James Handy, was a veteran, though further details about his military service have not been released.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division, Valley Section, is handling the investigation. Detectives Simonyan and Lopez are leading the case and are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at (818) 374-9550. The community has been shocked by the violent incident, which occurred in a typically quiet residential neighborhood. No further details about the suspect's motive have been disclosed at this time.

Police have not released the exact relationship between the suspect and victim beyond stating that the suspect is the son of the victim's girlfriend. The suspect was described as cooperative during the arrest. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are looking into any prior incidents involving the individuals. The victim's neighbors expressed sorrow and described Handy as a quiet and friendly man.

They said they often saw him working in his garden. The suspect's mother, who was present at the scene, was questioned and released. The Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded quickly but were unable to save Handy. The area was cordoned off for several hours as forensic teams collected evidence.

This incident has raised concerns about domestic violence and mental health issues. The suspect is scheduled to appear in court later this week. The case is being prosecuted by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office. Anyone with information is urged to contact the detectives.

The police emphasized that this was an isolated event and there is no ongoing threat to the community. The victim's family has requested privacy during this difficult time. The suspect remains in custody without bail pending his court appearance. The investigation continues to determine the precise circumstances leading to the stabbing.

Additional details may be released as they become available. This tragic event serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of violent crime even in safe neighborhoods. The Los Angeles Police Department encourages residents to report any suspicious activity. The victim's funeral arrangements are pending.

The community is mourning the loss of a respected veteran. Local veterans' organizations have offered support to the family. The case has garnered media attention due to the unusual nature of the 911 call. The police are reviewing the suspect's mental state at the time of the incident.

No weapon has been recovered yet. The investigation is comprehensive. The suspect's neighbors described him as reclusive. The victim had been in a relationship with the suspect's mother for several years.

They lived together peacefully until the incident. The motive remains unclear. The police are not releasing the content of the 911 call beyond the initial statement. The victim's body was taken to the coroner's office for an autopsy.

The results are pending. The community is holding a vigil for the victim. The case is being closely monitored by local authorities. The suspect's bail was set at $2 million due to the severity of the crime.

He faces life in prison if convicted. The legal process is expected to take several months. The victim's family has hired an attorney to represent their interests. The police department has increased patrols in the area temporarily.

The incident has sparked discussions about elder safety. The victim was a well-known figure in his neighborhood. He regularly attended community events. His death has left a void.

The suspect's mother is cooperating with investigators. She is not considered a suspect. The investigation is thorough and ongoing. The police have not ruled out any motives.

The victim's military background may be relevant. The suspect is being held in isolation for safety. The case number is 2026-12345. The police are confident in their evidence.

The public is urged to avoid speculation. The official statement will be updated. The detectives are working tirelessly. The community is rallying around the victim's family.

The suspect's court date is set for June 8. The prosecution will seek to hold him without bail. The defense attorney has not commented. The case is being treated as a homicide. The police have conducted multiple interviews. The forensic analysis is underway





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