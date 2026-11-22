Abilio Romero, 32, a special education teaching assistant for the Los Angeles Unified School District, was arrested Wednesday at Pierce College and charged Friday with molesting a juvenile and battery. He was released Friday on his own recognizance.

A special education teaching assistant for the Los Angeles Unified School District has been charged with molesting a child, court records show. Abilio Romero, 32, was charged Friday with one count each of molesting a juvenile and battery.

Romero was arrested Wednesday evening by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies at Pierce College in Woodland Hills, sheriff's officials said in a statement. Pierce College is located in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles. Sheriff's officials declined to disclose the relationship between Romero and the alleged victim. They also declined to provide additional details about the case.

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The sheriff's department said it was withholding information to protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of those involved. Officials did not release further identifying information about the alleged victim. No attorney was listed for Romero in online court records. He was released Friday on his own recognizance, according to court records.

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LAUSD officials did not immediately respond to questions about Romero's employment with the district. It was not immediately clear how long Romero had worked for the district or in what capacity. The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County sheriff's department. No further court dates were immediately listed in online records.

Sheriff Department Arrests Romero

Romero had been taken into custody Wednesday evening at Pierce College, a campus in Woodland Hills. The arrest was made by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies. The charge of molesting a juvenile and the battery charge were both filed Friday, according to court records. Each charge is a separate count against Romero.

The Los Angeles Unified School District is the largest school district in California. It serves hundreds of thousands of students across Los Angeles. Special education teaching assistants work with students who have disabilities and require additional support in the classroom. Their roles often involve direct contact with vulnerable children.

Sheriff's officials said they would not disclose the relationship between Romero and the alleged victim. They cited the need to protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of those involved. No attorney was listed in online court records for Romero. He was released Friday on his own recognizance, meaning he did not have to post bail.

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Investigation Remains Ongoing

LAUSD officials didn't immediately respond to questions about his employment with the district. The district has not commented on the charges or Romero's status as an employee. The investigation is ongoing. Authorities have not released additional details about the alleged incident or when it is said to have occurred.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County sheriff's department. No further information was immediately available.