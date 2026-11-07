Los Angeles TV writer sues popular network over terrifying claims about knife-toting colleague

The lawsuit cites several workplace safety issues.

A former writer for FX has sued the network over workplace safety issues — including an alleged incident where she claims an “overworked” colleague brought a knife to work.

Diara Bradley filed the lawsuit on Sept. 30 in Santa Monica Superior Court, alleging the company didn’t accommodate her disability requests, give her proper meal breaks, or pay her for work during 50- to 60-hour weeks, the complaint says. Diara Bradley said she wrote social media content for popular series “The Bear,” “Snowfall,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “American Horror Story.

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”Bradley said she began work with the company as an associate writer/producer in August 2021 before her termination in June of this year. Bradley said she wrote social media content for popular series “The Bear,” “Snowfall,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “American Horror Story,” according to her LinkedIn. FX, or FX Networks LLC, is owned by Disney and was first launched in 1994.

Bradley’s portfolio includes work on some network’s most famous shows, including “Sons of Anarchy,” “Louie,” and “Fargo. ” The writer said she began work with the company as an associate writer/producer in August 2021 before her termination in June of this year, according to the suit. Bradley claims her firing was due in part to requesting accommodations for a medical condition that her psychologist informed the company of, the suit alleges.

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Several severe workplace safety issues plagued Bradley during her employment, she says in the suit, including an incident where she said an “overworked co-worker” brought a knife into the office. Bradley said in court documents that FX management took no corrective action regarding the knife-toting colleague’s actions after she informed them of the person’s actions, according to the suit.

She outlined other ailments she said FX did not accommodate, including chronic migraines and back pain that she claims was caused “by a fall due to exhaustion at the worksite,” the suit alleges. Bradley says she was ultimately fired because of her disability, accommodation request, complaints about workplace safety, and wage-and-hour violations, according to the suit. The California Post contacted FX for comment.

Bradley said she began work with the company as an associate writer/producer in August 2021 before her termination in June of this year.