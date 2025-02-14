Los Angeles Times News Quiz: Super Bowl LIX and Beyond

Test your knowledge on the recent Super Bowl, including the winning team, halftime show, and commercials. Plus, assess your awareness of other news stories from the past week, such as President Trump's new directive, a prominent author's passing, and the latest in film and music.

Welcome to the post-Super Bowl LIX edition of the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. You probably know, even if you didn't watch live, that the Philadelphia Eagles stopped the Kansas City Chiefs from achieving a historic three-peat victory. But did you pay attention to where the game took place? And what happened during the halftime show ? If you're the type who tunes in mainly for the commercials, we've got a test for you on those as well.

This week's quiz also covers some non-football news from the past seven days. We have President Trump's new directive to the U.S. Treasury, the passing of a celebrated counterculture author, the film that just bagged top awards from both the Producers Guild Awards and the Directors Guild Awards on the same night, a Birmingham band's reunion after 20 years, and the latest installment in the 'Jurassic Park' franchise.If these stories sound familiar, try your luck with this week's 10 hand-crafted, California-focused multiple-choice questions. And if not, feel free to catch up before taking the quiz. Nobody's judging! Ready for some fun? I am. Let's begin





