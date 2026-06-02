Los Angeles Times Details California Election Results Process and Coverage Team

The Los Angeles Times explains the procedure for reporting California election results, including the role of mail-in ballots, the Associated Press, and county registrars. It lists the scope of races covered and introduces the Data & Graphics Department team responsible for the live results pages, alongside other featured content on L.A. history and rebuilding efforts.

The Los Angeles Times provides comprehensive election coverage for California, detailing how voters participated in races for governor, U.S. House seats, and various local contests including city councils, school boards, and ballot measures.

Every registered voter in the state receives a ballot by mail, and polls close at 8 p.m. on June 2. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before that day. Due to the high volume of mail-in ballots, winners may not be known on election night. The vote counts on these pages update periodically as results are reported by the Associated Press and the Los Angeles County registrar.

On election day, reported results include in-person voting as well as any mail-in ballots already received. In the subsequent days and weeks, votes are reported approximately once a day as they are processed by county registrars. Voters can track their own cast ballot. The Associated Press surveys the numbers posted by local election officials.

The AP projects the winner for all statewide and federal races using vote returns and other data. Results are available for governor, state officers, Assembly and Senate races. Also included are California's U.S. House of Representatives races in its 52 recently redistricted congressional districts and a special election for District 1. Results cover all countywide races such as sheriff and assessor, ballot measure ER, Board of Supervisor seats and Superior Court judges.

Additionally, results include 26 cities and 10 school districts within the county, including Los Angeles, Long Beach, South Pasadena and Compton. Specific results for elections in the city of Los Angeles cover mayor, City Council, three ballot measures and Los Angeles Unified School District board seats. Competitive U.S. House of Representatives seats, those local to Southern California, or those expected to flip due to redistricting are highlighted.

The Los Angeles Times' live election results pages are created and maintained by the Data & Graphics Department: Lorena Iñiguez Elebee, Sean Greene, Sandhya Kambhampati, Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee, Vanessa Martínez, Hanna Sender and Hailey Wang. Results are provided by the L.A. County registrar and the Associated Press, which surveys the numbers posted by local election officials. The AP calculates expected votes and projects the winner using vote returns and other data.

Promotional illustrations are by Jim Cooke. Headshot photos are sourced from the Los Angeles Times (15), courtesy of the campaigns (10), the Associated Press (3) and Getty Images (2). Promotion and audience-engagement strategy is coordinated by Beto Alvarez, Hunter Clauss, Seth Liss and David Viramontes. Vanessa Martínez is an assistant data and graphics editor at the Los Angeles Times.

Prior to joining The Times in 2017, she worked at the Seattle Times and the Southern California News Group. She graduated from Cal State Fullerton. Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee is a data reporter on the Los Angeles Times Data Desk. She was previously the data editor at Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization covering education across several cities and states.

LaMarr LeMee has a master's degree in information design and data visualization from the College of Arts, Media and Design at Northeastern University. Sandhya Kambhampati is a data reporter on the Los Angeles Times Data Desk, where she specializes in statistical analysis and demographic data. She previously worked at the Chronicle of Higher Education, Correctiv and ProPublica Illinois. Hanna Sender is the director of Data and Graphics at the Los Angeles Times.

She has a bachelor of arts degree in culture and media studies from Eugene Lang College and a bachelor of fine arts degree in communication design from Parsons School of Design at the New School. Hailey Wang is a data and graphics fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She has interned with The Times, Bloomberg News and Lookout Santa Cruz, where she told stories through data and interactive maps. Wang is passionate about uncovering hidden narratives in data sets.

When she's not in front of her laptop, you can find her at a local coffee shop or catching the latest film. The publication also features other content such as a piece titled Rebuking L.A. : Game Theory: Is L.A. Rebuilding For Survivors - Or For The Olympics?

In that work, author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti explores questions about rebuilding communities after the Palisades Fire, suggesting a motive for a quick rebuild is the upcoming Olympic games in Los Angeles in 2028. Another segment discusses the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, noting that while the gunman was caught, confessed, and bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

Additionally, a historical piece explains how Los Angeles earned its smoggy nickname 450 years ago as the "bay of smokes," with curator Regan Dunn at the La Brea tar pits describing how early Angelenos set fires that filled the basin and foreshadowed the smog problem





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