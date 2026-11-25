Discover the best Thanksgiving activities in Los Angeles for 2025. From the L.A. Auto Show and USC vs UCLA football to vital volunteer opportunities and gallery exhibitions.

Los Angeles offers a diverse array of events and activities for residents and visitors celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday in 2025. The city provides numerous options for entertainment, ranging from major sporting events to cultural exhibitions and community service opportunities.

Automotive Exhibitions and Car Shows

The annual L.A. Auto Show takes place at the Convention Center in Los Angeles and remains open to the public on Thanksgiving Day. This event showcases a wide variety of vehicles, including concept cars and classic Bond cars, which highlight upcoming industry trends and nostalgic favorites. The primary attraction for this year's exhibition is a replica of Sebulba's podracer from the Star Wars franchise. This specific exhibit is presented by the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, drawing attention from science fiction enthusiasts and automotive fans alike.

Also read Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 Balloon Inflation Details

University Football Rivalry Events

The crosstown rivalry football game between USC and UCLA is scheduled for the Rose Bowl on Thanksgiving weekend. Securing tickets for this high-demand event is expected to be difficult and expensive for fans attending in person. However, numerous bars throughout Los Angeles will broadcast the game on large screens, offering drink specials and a social environment for those wishing to avoid family gatherings. Attendees who choose to visit the Rose Bowl are encouraged to wear team colors, specifically blue and gold for USC or cardinal and gold for UCLA.

Theater Performances and Awards Recognition

The play won the Pulitzer Prize in 2025 and continues to draw audiences with its expertly performed drama. The production features the original Broadway cast and is directed by Phylicia Rashad. The narrative examines post-pandemic America and the Black Lives Matter movement through the experiences of a prominent Black family in Chicago. The story centers on Naz, played by Jon Michael Hill, who returns to confront his family patriarch, portrayed by Harry Lennix. The patriarch is a preacher who worked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a history that influences the unfolding family drama.

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The production addresses complex themes including religion, sexuality, race, and politics without being heavy-handed. Kara Young, who plays Aziza, Naz's girlfriend, receives particular praise for her performance within the strong ensemble cast. The show is currently undergoing an extension of its run in Los Angeles, providing a significant cultural experience for theatergoers during the holiday week.

Art Gallery Exhibitions and Contemplative Works

Japanese-Brazilian artist Asuka Anastacia Ogawa is currently exhibiting her work at the Perrotin Gallery in Los Angeles. Her large-scale paintings reflect a deep interest in meditation, Reiki, ikebana, and other contemplative practices. The artworks are designed to complement the massive walls of the gallery space and reflect Ogawa's multicultural upbringing across different continents. Viewers will notice a playful element in the paintings, particularly the recurring imagery of cats.

Visitors to the Perrotin Gallery are also encouraged to view the showroom space located next door. This adjacent area features works by Julian Charrière as part of the Eric and Wendy Schmidt Environment and Art Prize. This secondary exhibition will remain on display through January 23, offering a broader context of environmental art within the gallery complex.

Community Service and Volunteer Opportunities

The holiday season presents significant opportunities for residents to engage in community service and support those in need. Volunteer organizations in the region are coordinating various initiatives, including remote projects such as making holiday cards for seniors. In-person opportunities include serving food during Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as wrapping gifts for distribution. These efforts allow individuals to make the holidays more meaningful for vulnerable populations.

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Runners and families can also participate in physical activities before the holiday meal. A 5K run is suggested as a way to burn calories, with some locations like North Hollywood offering a race specifically called the Drumstick Dash. These events provide a fun and active way to spend the morning of Thanksgiving. For those planning ahead, reservations for campgrounds that open during Memorial Day weekend begin to become available starting on Thanksgiving Friday.