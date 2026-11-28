Westlake residents oppose new landlord plans to convert parking into ADUs under California law, fearing displacement and loss of essential amenities.

Residents in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles are mobilizing against a new property owner who intends to dismantle parking spaces to build accessory dwelling units. This conflict highlights the growing tension between state-mandated housing initiatives and the daily survival needs of long-term elderly tenants in a densely populated area.

Ana Rodriguez, a 68-year-old resident who has lived in the building for over two decades, is one of the primary voices in this dispute. She formed the Valley Tenants Association in September alongside five other neighbors to protect their housing contract rights. The group currently represents six of the seven occupied units at the West Valley Street complex. Rodriguez fears that losing the designated parking spots will force her and her neighbors into an already overcrowded and expensive parking market.

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Legal Framework Enables ADU Construction

The development is being driven by Nisan Emunah Ventures LLC, which purchased the property in mid-2026. The new ownership began cutting services such as on-site laundry and gardening maintenance immediately after acquisition. Records from the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety show that the owner has secured permits to construct eight ADUs on the former parking lot. This move is enabled by California Senate Bill 1211, which passed in 2025 and prevents local agencies from requiring replacement parking when existing spaces are converted into housing units.

California Housing Data Drives Development

State officials champion these changes to address the severe housing shortage in California. Housing advocates like California YIMBY have pushed for this legislation to increase density in urban areas. The impact is visible in recent data; the number of permits issued for ADUs on existing multifamily dwellings in Los Angeles increased from 78 in 2025 to 198 so far in 2026. Westlake has emerged as the top neighborhood for these permits with 15 approvals in 2026 alone, according to data compiled by Crosstown.

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Residents Face Displacement and Safety Risks

Tenants argue that the loss of parking creates immediate safety and financial hazards. The neighborhood is known for difficult parking conditions where residents often resort to illegal parking on red curbs or paying around $200 monthly at private lots. Several tenants have reported car break-ins in the area, making secure parking a critical necessity rather than a luxury. Rodriguez recalls sleeping in her car after the 1994 Northridge earthquake, and she worries that the removal of parking will exacerbate the vulnerability of elderly residents who cannot afford alternative transportation costs.

Legal and Financial Countermeasures

The tenants are fighting to uphold the terms of their original housing contracts, which included access to these amenities. Rodriguez pays just over $750 a month in rent and expected to retire comfortably, but the new management is offering minimal payments to vacate the parking areas. A representative for Nisan Emunah Ventures LLC, Eliza Kerndian, issued a written statement regarding the demands. Despite the notices received for months, the Valley Tenants Association continues to resist the conversion, citing the lack of viable alternatives for vehicle storage in the crowded Westlake district.