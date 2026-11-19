The iconic Los Angeles restaurant Cole's French Dip is ushering in a new era​ of service, now under new ownership, after closing months ago.

, shuttering the doors to one of LA's most iconic eateries, ending an era at the alleged first place to ever serve a French dip sandwich.

At least until the new owners moved in, reviving the historic hot spot with upgrades while keeping all the beloved staples.

Also read Tobey Maguire Joins Leonardo DiCaprio at Star-Studded 52nd Birthday Bash in Los Angeles

"I'm excited," said James Morales, one of the first customers during Wednesday's grand reopening. "This is an LA institution, and I'm glad it's reopening. " CBS LA spoke with co-owner Jeremy Fall before the doors reopened to the public. Since closing in March, he said his team has been busy preparing to relight the iconic neon sign to welcome customers back.

"At the end of the day, this belongs to the City of LA, so there's a stewardship," Fall said. "We have to be of service to the history as well. ""No matter what way we went with it, we wanted to be sure we kept the soul of Cole's," said Sophia Bernard, designer of the revamped restaurant. "That was the most important thing.

Advertisement

" The restaurant's staple item — the French dip — is back but with upgraded ingredients. They also expanded the cocktail menu and added new food items, like shrimp cocktail and fried ravioli. With booths and the bar top filled once again, Fall said it feels like new life is being breathed into downtown Los Angeles.

"It does feel like Cole's is bringing everyone together, where LA is coming together," he said. "It's making sure that people really feel at home here. " The restaurant will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., but Fall said they're hoping to expand those hours soon. Daughters take over mother's hot dog stand after North Hollywood crash