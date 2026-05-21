Los Angeles Seeks Six-Year Extension on Mobility Projects

Los Angeles is requesting a six-year extension on state-mandated deadlines for mobility projects in Boyle Heights, citing a lack of staff to implement the projects funded through the state's Active Transportation Program. The city has secured over $100 million in grants for crosswalks, bike infrastructure, and general mobility improvements in historically underinvested communities.

The city of Los Angeles is requesting a six-year extension on state-mandated deadlines for mobility projects in Boyle Heights. This request stems from the city's struggle to implement projects funded through the state's Active Transportation Program due to a lack of staff.

The city has secured over $100 million in grants for crosswalks, bike infrastructure, and general mobility improvements in historically underinvested communities. However, it lacks the workforce to complete the projects within the initial timeframe. The city's Bureau of Street Services has identified a need for immediate hiring of 25 additional staff members across various departments to address the staffing shortage. Councilmember Jurado is actively advocating for the funding of these positions in the upcoming fiscal year budget.

The California Transportation Commission, which administers the grant program, has not yet made a decision on the extension request. If the request is denied, the funding for the initial environmental review phase of the projects would lapse, and the city would need to find alternative funding sources to complete the work. The city is projecting that it could begin soliciting bids from contractors to construct the mobility improvements by 2032.

The city's Bureau of Street Services is requesting a six-year extension on the environmental review, design, and right-of-way acquisition phases for the projects. The city is facing pressure to deliver on these projects to retain the grant funding, as jurisdictions that fail to meet deadlines risk being penalized on future grant applications. Los Angeles officials have expressed concerns that the city's current staffing levels are insufficient to meet the demands of the Active Transportation Program.

The city is seeking to address this issue by requesting a six-year extension on the deadlines for the pre-construction phases of the projects. The city is also requesting an immediate boost in staffing to ensure the successful implementation of these projects. The city's Bureau of Street Services has identified a need for immediate hiring of 25 additional staff members across various departments to address the staffing shortage.

Councilmember Jurado is actively advocating for the funding of these positions in the upcoming fiscal year budget. The California Transportation Commission, which administers the grant program, has not yet made a decision on the extension request. If the request is denied, the funding for the initial environmental review phase of the projects would lapse, and the city would need to find alternative funding sources to complete the work.

The city is projecting that it could begin soliciting bids from contractors to construct the mobility improvements by 2032





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Los Angeles Mobility Projects Active Transportation Program Staffing Shortage Grant Funding Time Extension

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