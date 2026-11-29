School districts are taking steps to block Google's artificial intelligence features and are considering dropping Google products entirely unless the company gives them a permanent AI workaround.

In this May 1, 2019, file photo, a man walks past a Google sign outside with a span of the Bay Bridge at rear in San Francisco.

A Los Angeles school district blocked Google's AI features and is considering alternatives to its products. The district temporarily disabled AI Overviews on school-issued devices, surprising parents and students. Google says AI is integral to its search product, prompting schools to consider other search providers.

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LOS ANGELES — School districts are taking steps to block Google's artificial intelligence features and are considering dropping Google products entirely unless the company gives them a permanent AI workaround, pitting them against the tech giant whose Chromebook computers and learning tools are deeply embedded in America's classrooms. In a major step, Los Angeles school officials have quietly disabled AI-generated summaries, known as AI Overview, in Google searches on school-issued devices.