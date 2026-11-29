Los Angeles schools block Google's AI features, consider dropping tech giant's products
School districts are taking steps to block Google's artificial intelligence features and are considering dropping Google products entirely unless the company gives them a permanent AI workaround.
In this May 1, 2019, file photo, a man walks past a Google sign outside with a span of the Bay Bridge at rear in San Francisco.
A Los Angeles school district blocked Google's AI features and is considering alternatives to its products. The district temporarily disabled AI Overviews on school-issued devices, surprising parents and students. Google says AI is integral to its search product, prompting schools to consider other search providers.
LOS ANGELES — School districts are taking steps to block Google's artificial intelligence features and are considering dropping Google products entirely unless the company gives them a permanent AI workaround, pitting them against the tech giant whose Chromebook computers and learning tools are deeply embedded in America's classrooms. In a major step, Los Angeles school officials have quietly disabled AI-generated summaries, known as AI Overview, in Google searches on school-issued devices.
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