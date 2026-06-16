Los Angeles Residents Urge City Council to Gain More Control Over LAPD Discipline

Los Angeles community members are advocating for charter amendments that would grant the City Council greater oversight of LAPD disciplinary matters, arguing that current structures limit elected officials' ability to ensure police accountability.

A coalition of Los Angeles residents and community activists is advocating for significant amendments to the city charter that would expand the Los Angeles City Council 's authority over the Los Angeles Police Department ( LAPD ), specifically concerning the disciplinary processes for officers.

This push for increased municipal control stems from longstanding public demands for greater transparency and accountability within the department. A special City Council meeting held at City Hall on Monday provided a forum for council members to discuss these proposed reforms and for members of the public to voice their opinions. Among those present was Zennon Ulyate-Crow, a recent state Senate candidate, who emphasized that elected representatives must be granted the power to address constituents' concerns about police misconduct.

"We elect representatives to do their jobs, and those representatives can only do what their powers let them do, and right now the fact is we don't have control over the police force," Ulyate-Crow stated, underscoring the core argument of the movement. Under the current city charter, the Los Angeles Police Commission, an unelected body appointed by the mayor, is responsible for setting LAPD policy.

This structural arrangement means that the City Council, despite being the city's primary legislative body, has limited jurisdiction over disciplinary actions, internal investigations, and certain operational guidelines. Councilmembers have relayed that constituents frequently criticize them for inaction on police-related issues, such as the deployment of tear gas on peaceful protesters, without understanding that they lack the statutory authority to intervene.

During the public comment period, one resident articulated this frustration, telling the council, "Your constituents are routinely blaming you for not doing anything because they don't know you can't.

" Another speaker passionately declared that city residents "deserve to have representation and decisions of the city, except the people - an extension of their elected officials - currently can't ordain a thing when it comes to the cops. " These statements reflect a widespread belief that democratic oversight of law enforcement is currently insufficient.

The proposed charter amendments would alter this balance of power, transferring key disciplinary and oversight responsibilities from the Police Commission to the City Council, thereby making the department more directly accountable to elected officials and, by extension, to the electorate. However, the path to implementation is multi-layered and deliberate. The reforms must first garner majority approval from the City Council itself before they can be placed on the ballot for a citywide vote in November.

This process ensures that elected officials have an opportunity to debate the changes, but it also means that the proposals could face significant political hurdles, including potential opposition from the mayor's office or police union. As the process moves forward, the Los Angeles Police Department has not yet provided a public statement on the specific proposals. FOX 11, the reporting outlet, has reached out to LAPD for comment and is awaiting a response.

The department's stance will likely be a critical factor in shaping public and councilmember opinions, given its unique perspective on operational autonomy and internal accountability mechanisms. Ultimately, this initiative represents a pivotal moment in the ongoing national conversation about police governance and community control. The outcome of the November vote will determine whether Los Angeles moves toward a model of enhanced civilian authority or maintains the existing structure of an appointed commission with policymaking primacy





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LAPD Los Angeles City Council Police Accountability City Charter Police Commission Officer Discipline Civilian Oversight Reform Los Angeles

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