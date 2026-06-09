Los Angeles relocation of Tom Brady event ignites legal battle

What began as an ambitious international showcase for flag football has now spilled into the courtroom. Saudi entertainment company Sela has sued Fanatics Studios over the decision to relocate the …

Tom Brady ’s flag football event is now at the center of a lawsuit over its relocation to Los Angeles . The dispute centers on whether the event should have been postponed following escalating tensions in the Middle East or moved forward in a new location.

The tournament was originally scheduled for March 21 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. However, after U.S. military strikes against Iran raised security concerns and triggered travel advisories, Fanatics Studios opted to shift the event to Los Angeles rather than delay it for a year as Saudi officials reportedly preferred. The dispute centers on whether the event should have been postponed following escalating tensions in the Middle East or moved forward in a new location.

The move brought the event to BMO Stadium, the future home of Olympic flag football during the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The competition featured a star-studded lineup led by Tom Brady, who returned to the field as a team captain alongside Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Other participants included Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, Rob Gronkowski, Saquon Barkley, Myles Garrett, Logan Paul, and members of the U.S. national flag football team.

Produced by Fanatics Studios and broadcast on FOX, the event garnered roughly 650,000 viewers and was designed to showcase the growing popularity of flag football ahead of its Olympic debut. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images According to Front Office Sports, Sela, which is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, withdrew funding after the event was moved against its wishes and subsequently filed suit in England’s commercial court.

Instead of highlighting Brady’s return to competition and flag football’s Olympic momentum, attention has shifted toward a legal battle that could determine who bears responsibility for a costly change of plans. Tom Brady's flag football event is now at the center of a lawsuit over its relocation to Los Angeles. The dispute centers on whether the event should have been postponed following escalating tensions in the Middle East or moved forward in a new location.

The tournament was originally scheduled for March 21 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.





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