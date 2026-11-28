A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the Southern California coast near Manhattan Beach on Saturday morning, prompting a Delta flight to abort its landing at LAX, shattering terminal windows and rattling residents across the region as aftershocks continued.

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the Southern California coast near Manhattan Beach on Saturday morning, shaking Los Angeles and sending fliers at Los Angeles International Airport scrambling as the post-Thanksgiving travel rush began.

The quake hit at about 9:30 a.m. PT and was centered roughly 3.7 to 4 miles off the coast of Manhattan Beach, about a 10-minute drive from LAX, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It occurred at a depth of roughly 7.6 miles. The National Tsunami Warning Center confirmed the earthquake presented no tsunami threat. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported no immediate signs of casualties or structural damage.

Also read Magnitude-5.0 Earthquake Off Manhattan Beach Rattles Los Angeles

LAX Flight Aborts Landing

LA Mayor Karen Bass told Fox News the earthquake was an ongoing event and that so far there was no damage to the city's critical infrastructure. LAX is functioning normally, but of course on the watch, Bass told Fox News weekend anchor Jon Scott on the Fox Report. A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to abort its landing and perform a go-around at LAX as the earthquake struck.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Delta 1972 go around we're having a big earthquake, an air traffic controller was heard telling the crew in an Airline Videos clip as the camera showed the plane bouncing amid the quake. Part of the walkway in Terminal 7 at Los Angeles International Airport was blocked off after windows shattered due to the earthquake.

Fox News correspondent Natalie Chuck was at LAX for a holiday travel story when the quake hit and showed video of workers cleaning up glass after windows at the airport shattered. Different airport employees have been coming by sweeping like you can see right now. Again, this happened very quickly, Chuck reported. Several aftershocks were felt, including a magnitude 4.5 at 11:41 a.m., according to the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

One X user wrote after 11 a.m., Just felt another strong jolt. My dog barked for 10 minutes straight before the first strong hit then went on his own in his kennel then it shook good and it shook and rolled for a long time. Another person posted that at least four aftershocks had been felt since 11 a.m. PST. The Los Angeles Fire Department said it was in earthquake mode following the quake.

Fire Department Earthquake Mode

Pursuant to protocol, the LAFD is now in earthquake mode, as personnel from all 106 neighborhood fire stations conduct a strategic survey by land, air and sea of their districts, examining critical infrastructure and areas of local concern across our 470 square mile City of Los Angeles jurisdiction, the agency said in a statement. Once this process is complete and reports are consolidated, assuming there is no significant damage, LAFD Earthquake Mode will be complete.

This process typically takes less than one hour. There are currently no initial reports of structural damage or injuries. Residents across the region reported strong shaking. One woman wrote on X, LAX right now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said it was really bad there. He was about to climb up a ladder to work when it hit. A woman named Nina told Chuck at LAX that she was still at home in the San Fernando Valley when the original quake hit and it felt rumbly. She said her flight had not been impacted so far by the earthquake.

It woke me up, another X user wrote, then my iPhone started blaring like .5 seconds after it started. A third person reacted on X, That was a ROLLING one! The worst!!! and a fourth said, I live in LA, it was a really strong shaking. A Facebook user revealed they had been in the deadly magnitude 6.7 earthquake in Northridge more than 30 years ago.

Residents Report Strong Shaking

That one was scary. We woke up to the earth shaking and glass breaking as things were falling off the shelves, the user wrote. An Orange County resident said the earthquake shook them more than 40 miles from the epicenter. We felt it all the way down the coast in Orange County. 5.0, they wrote on X. Another person posted, Safe but felt this strong in Culver City.

Lots shaking and rattling. Knocked a few things off shelves. The quake was around 9:45-10 am for me and I'm located about 15 miles from Manhattan Beach.