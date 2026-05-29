Los Angeles Rams Receiver Puka Nacua Details Rehab, Antisemitic Incident Apology, and Path Forward After Rocky Offseason

Puka Nacua, 25, discusses his rehab stint, a lawsuit alleging assault and an antisemitic statement, and his efforts to improve after a Twitch stream controversy. The Rams star also touches on team support, therapy, and co-parenting amidst a high-profile personal life.

Puka Nacua , the 25-year-old wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams , is opening up about his personal growth following a tumultuous offseason. Nacua described his recent stay in a rehabilitation facility as 'a moment for me to learn from some of the situations I was putting myself in and then also having just an awareness of how I'm conducting myself in and out of this football field.

' His rehab coincided with serious legal troubles: a woman filed a lawsuit against him for allegedly biting her and making an unprovoked antisemitic statement on New Year's Eve. The same woman also sought a restraining order, which has since been withdrawn. Nacua's path to self-improvement has been publicly scrutinized, especially after a separate incident in December 2025 where he made an antisemitic gesture during a Twitch livestream.

He later issued a public apology on Instagram, stating, 'At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people,' and added, 'I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people.

' Beyond addressing past missteps, Nacua emphasized the crucial support he has received from the Rams organization and his teammates. 'I've been really grateful for the support from the organization, especially my teammates,' he said. 'People reaching out at different times of the offseason, just checking in.

… Some of the things I feel like I've learned is, it's OK to ask for support and then to recognize the platform that I have and being a professional football player and trying to use that for the betterment of myself and for those around me.

' He revealed he is actively working with the Rams' therapist and attending weekly meetings, finding unexpected tools for emotional expression. 'Little did I know that even just writing in a journal, as simple as that, and finding ways to express some of the things I have near and dear to my heart,' he shared, noting that these steps have led to 'a great improvement in my life.

' Nacua's personal journey has unfolded alongside significant events in his family life. The mother of his infant son, Kingston, Hallie Aiono, was previously involved in a bitter paternity battle with the star receiver before the child's birth last month. Despite their past conflicts, Aiono publicly showed support after Nacua's strong performance on Sunday Night Football, sharing photos from their son's first month and commenting on his positive direction.

Drafted by the Rams in 2023 out of Brigham Young University, Nacua has quickly become a Pro Bowl talent, earning honors twice in his first three seasons. However, the 2025-26 offseason has undeniably been rocky, marked by the lawsuit, his rehab stay, and the backlash from his livestream incident.

As he prepares for the upcoming season, Nacua's focus now extends beyond football to rebuilding his personal life and public image, acknowledging both the setbacks and the support that are shaping his new chapter





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