An analysis of the Los Angeles Rams' top performers entering the midseason break, highlighting Blake Corum's MVP-caliber play, Puka Nacua's offensive impact, Lano McDuffie's defensive excellence, and undrafted rookie Wesley Bailey's contributions.

Nov 8, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum runs with the ball past Washington Commanders cornerback Trey Amos at Northwest Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWith the team getting a much-needed break, it's a good time to recognize some of its top performers. Let's hand out our Rams midseason awards, including MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, and more. This isn’t to say that Blake Corum wasn’t good last year. He still had a respectable 746 yards and six touchdowns.

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With that said, Corum has gone from being a solid complementary running back to a player. Corum leads the NFL in EPA per rush and rushing success rate. He also ranks ninth in pass-blocking via PFF. The only real contender for Offensive Player of the Year is wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Nacua ranks third in yards per route run and leads the NFL in targets per route run. While he’s been injured throughout the season, he has been the most impactful player on offense and continues to show why he’s one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Similar to Nacua, McDuffie has also been injured throughout the season.

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However, when he’s played, McDuffie has been an elite cornerback. McDuffie’s 0.51 yards per coverage snap ranks eighth while his 4.08 yards per target ranks sixth. Pro Football Focus has him as the second-highest graded cornerback in the NFL. McDuffie has been great in coverage, but his physicality in the run game has also been notable.

The Rams haven’t gotten a lot of production out of their rookie class. Ty Simpson and Max Klare are both in red-shirt seasons while Keagen Trost and CJ Daniels have been depth pieces.

However, the Rams have gotten great production out of their undrafted rookie edge rusher Wesley Bailey. Bailey turned heads during the preseason and has played a large role in the pass rush rotation. He has two sacks, had an interception last week, and also has two forced fumbles. There’s a lot to like with Bailey and it’s possible the Rams found a gem.

For the Biggest Surprise award, it’s going to be a shared award between two players. With Jaylen Watson out for the season and McDuffie dealing with injuries, the Rams have had to rely heavily on their cornerback depth. There were some concerns about Emmanuel Forbes coming into the year, but he’s played very well in a smaller role and when he’s been called on. The same can be said about Josh Wallace.

Not many expected a lot out of Forbes and Wallace heading into the season, but they’ve both been important players in the secondary. There’s certainly an argument for Alaric Jackson or Steve Avila for this award. The Rams lost to the Cardinals in a game in which Jackson missed. Avila has played at a high level this season and has certainly earned a potential contract extension.

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However, Coleman Shelton has been the most important player on the offensive line. His 99.1 pass-blocking efficiency via PFF ranks second among centers. He also ranks eighth among all offensive linemen in pressure rate allowed. I’m not sure Jimmy Lake has gotten enough credit for everything that he’s done this year as the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

The Rams had an average pass defense last year and their cornerbacks struggled at times. This season, the Rams rank third in EPA per pass. While they upgraded at cornerback, the depth players like Forbes and Wallace have stepped up nicely. That’s also been with an inconsistent pass rush.

Lake deserves a lot of credit for that improvement. In most seasons, this would likely be Matthew Stafford.

However, Stafford hasn’t played as well this season. While Williams may not rank inside the top 10 in the NFL in rushing and has taken on a smaller role in the offense than in past years,. The Rams have relied heavily on him in the passing game while also benefiting from his efficiency as a runner. Williams has remained a consistent presence that the Rams can rely on every week.

Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times. He's been credentialed for events such as the NFL in Australia, NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.