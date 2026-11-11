Los Angeles Rams Face Trade Deadline Amid Injury Woes

Los Angeles Rams are dealing with key injuries as they reach the NFL trade deadline and evaluate options to retain their playoff sprInt alive.

Injury Concerns Mount for Los Angeles Rams

Key Players on Injured Reserve

The Rams are facing a growing list of injuries as the trade deadline approaches, putting the team in a difficult position as they seek to secure a playoff spot.

Wide receiver Davante Adams will be out of action for at least five weeks after sustaining a torn MCL,sprained PCL and turf toe in the Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals. The injury timeline predicts a return no earlier than November 25.

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Other rips in the roster include a defensive player who too landed on injured reserve with similar injuries, further depleting the depth chart and forcing the coaching staff to rethink their strategy.

Management Keeps Options Open

Head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that the Rams would reconsider trading key players ahead of Tuesday's deadline. He emphasized the need to explore every avenue to address the squad's challenges, stating that the organization would not rule out making moves.

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McVay added that the situation is fluid and that the coaching staff will continue to assess the roster situation on a daily basis.

Potential Targets and Strategic Moves

With the Rams needing reinforcement at the wide receiver position, the front office is keeping an eye on available talents. Possible trade targets include Josh Downs of the Indianapolis Colts and Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars, both of whom could provide a quick remedy for the roster's early‑season deficiencies.

Alternatively, Los Angeles could acquire a lower‑profile player to provide short‑term relief while waiting for their star players to recover. The hoPe is that such a move will preserve the integrity of their playoff campaign without compromising long‑term prospects.