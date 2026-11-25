Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams utilize unconventional personnel packages to score 34 points against Arizona despite significant injury setbacks.

Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams has fundamentally altered his offensive scheme following a season plagued by injuries to key playmakers. With half of his primary offensive options sidelined on injured reserve, McVay and his staff have embraced creative formation changes to maintain competitive effectiveness. This strategic pivot was most evident during the team's recent matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Unconventional Personnel Formations Used

The Rams deployed non-standard personnel groupings with remarkable frequency to compensate for missing talent. The team utilized 13 personnel, which includes one running back and three tight ends, on 63.5 percent of their offensive plays. This figure represents the second-highest rate of such usage throughout McVay's entire coaching tenure.

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In a further departure from standard practice, the Rams introduced 20 personnel, featuring two running backs and three wide receivers, on 17 specific plays. This formation had not been used once during the entire season prior to this game. The strategic shift resulted in 197 passing yards and a touchdown, highlighted by a screen-pass score from Xavier Smith.

Coaching Staff Innovation and Adjustments

Offensive assistants Nate Scheelhaase and Kliff Kingsbury worked closely with McVay to manufacture these 34 points. The coaching trio had to work with an inexperienced receiving corps and an offensive line that lost multiple bodies during the game. Despite the lack of depth, the staff avoided forcing existing players into unfamiliar roles, choosing instead to change the offense's shape dynamically.

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Head Coach Sean McVay emphasized that the coaching staff's primary responsibility is to adjust to whatever challenges arise. He noted that the most respected coaches are those who handle unexpected obstacles and maximize the situations they are given. This approach turned the Rams' injury report into a weekly exercise in tactical reinvention rather than a source of defeat.

Quarterback Leadership and Decision Making

Quarterback Matthew Stafford played a pivotal role in enabling these experimental formations. As an 18-year veteran, Stafford possesses an uncanny ability to read defenses in real time. McVay described Stafford as a true extension of the coaching staff, noting that the quarterback understands the system so deeply he might as well have a headset and clipboard.

Stafford explained that the objective is to present defenses with looks that appear identical initially but develop into entirely different plays. This requires a delicate balance that Stafford executes effectively. Against the Arizona Cardinals, he completed passes to a season-high nine different receivers, showcasing the wide distribution of the ball.

Impact on Team Performance and Future Games

The success of these new tactics has allowed the Rams to remain competitive despite the absence of key players like Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, who recorded no rushing attempts in the 20 personnel package. The team's ability to distribute the ball widely makes them significantly tougher to defend. Stafford noted that the offense feels most dangerous when multiple players are involved in the scoring process.

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These adjustments come as the Rams continue to navigate a difficult season marked by roster instability. The integration of new formations and the reliance on veteran leadership from Stafford and McVay provide a blueprint for overcoming adversity. The team's ability to innovate under pressure will be critical for their remaining schedule and playoff aspirations.