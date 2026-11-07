Los Angeles Police Search for Driver in Fatal Baby Crash

Los Angeles police are seeking a white pickup truck driver who fled the scene after a crash near Roscoe Boulevard and Louise Avenue killed a 2-month-old baby and critically injured the mother. The collision occurred when the pickup driver turned without yielding, forcing a Toyota Crown to swerve into oncoming traffic and strike a Toyota Prius head-on.

Police are searching for a driver accused of causing a crash that killed a 2-month-old baby and severely injured the mother in The incident happened near Roscoe Boulevard and Louise Avenue at around 3:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officials say a white 2025 Toyota Crown had a green light and was going eastbound on Roscoe Boulevard, while a silver sedan was trying to make a left turn from eastbound Roscoe onto southbound Louise. After the sedan turned, a white pickup truck behind it turned without yielding to oncoming traffic. To avoid hitting the truck, the driver of the Toyota Crown swerved left into oncoming traffic, lost control and crashed head-on into a white 2017 Toyota Prius.

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Three people were inside the Prius — the driver, a 20-year-old mother and her 2-month-old. All three were severely injured and taken to the hospital, where the baby died. Officials say the mother was in grave condition as of Friday. The Toyota Crown driver stayed at the scene, but the pickup driver didn't stop, provide their information or help the victims, all of which are required by law.

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"Driving in a manner that causes someone to lose control that results in a collision is considered a non-contact collision," the department said in a news release, adding,"fleeing the scene is considered a crime. "Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news. Anyone with information is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Officer Hansen at 818-644-8255 or Detective Martinez at 818-644-8033.

CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477 is also an option for those who wish to remain anonymous.