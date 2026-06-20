The Los Angeles Police Department has released body cam footage of an officer killing a woman's pet dog, sparking outrage and questions across the city. The incident has prompted Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell to promise a full investigation and Mayor Karen Bass to offer a public tribute to the dog.

Los Angeles police release body cam footage of officer killing woman's pet dog , sparking outrage and questions. The shooting is under investigation. The incident has sparked outrage and questions across the city, prompting Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell to promise a full investigation.

The LAPD and Mayor Karen Bass face mounting political pressure to release the responding officers' body camera footage of the shooting. The release came after LAPD brass and top city leaders reviewed the footage and McDonnell conducted what is known as a 72-hour review of the officers' action, the first step in a lengthy internal investigation process into shots being fired by an LAPD officer. Amid mounting outcry, Bass offered a public tribute to the dog.

'Every life lost to violence is a tragedy, and we know that the devastating loss of Jameson will be felt by his family forever. ' The neighbor who called police expressed remorse for making the call. She told the station after she heard screaming from Marseille's apartment, she called out to her but did not get a response and so she called police, concerned for her neighbor's welfare.

'I feel responsible for what happened,' the neighbor said, adding that the knocks on Marseille's door sounded 'hostile. ' In the viral video after the shooting, neighbors can be heard angrily admonishing officers for killing the dog. 'The loss of a pet is deeply personal. For many, a dog is not simply an animal; it is a companion, a source of comfort, and a member of the family,' the statement said.

'LAPD officers face unknown dangers on a daily basis, but I expect them to exercise sound judgment, restraint, and respect for life whenever possible. That expectation is reflected in our training, policies, and specific guidance on encounters with dogs. All those factors will be carefully reviewed as part of this investigation.

' The family has now hired lawyers, who released a statement Friday condemning the police response shown in the video 'completely unnecessary and profoundly dangerous. ' 'Next thing I know, he was on the ground,' Marseille said. 'I see the officer shoot him twice. I did see that.

I was right there when it happened.

' In a phone interview with The Times, her sister, Vanessa Marseille, said the family was shocked and devastated over the incident. 'We just don't know why it happened,' she said. 'What's more scary is that those shots could have hit her or anyone. It was reckless.

Marseille said her sister was born and raised in New York and left for California in 2014 for work. Two years ago, she said, her sister purchased Jameson, the oldest of seven puppies.

'Every time on FaceTime with Jeremiah, he's always walking the dog,' she said. 'When he takes my sister to work, Jameson is in the car, wagging his tongue. ' California, unlike Texas and Colorado, does not mandate canine encounter training for police officers. The LAPD issues a detailed guideline in the form of a bulletin to police officers.

An attempt to mandate such training failed to get approved by state lawmakers in 2017. Written in 2023, officers should consider voice commands and several alternatives before using lethal force. The directive advises officers arriving at a scene to assess whether a dog may be present and reminds them their main concern upon arrival is 'safety.

' The directive advises officers to remember all dogs can bite and then provides them a list of evolving options to deal with a 'hostile' dog





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