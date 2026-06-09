Los Angeles Police Impound 72 Vehicles After River Car Meetup

Los Angeles police impounded 72 vehicles and issued trespassing citations after responding to a car gathering inside the Los Angeles River near Cypress Park. Attendees claimed they believed they were attending a photo shoot and were unaware the river channel was off-limits, describing the impounds as excessive and financially burdensome.

Los Angeles police impounded 72 vehicles and issued trespassing citations after responding to a car meetup inside the Los Angeles River near Cypress Park . Los Angeles police impounded 72 vehicles and issued trespassing citations after responding to a car meetup inside the Los Angeles River near Cypress Park .

Drivers told FOX 11 they believed they were attending a photo shoot and did not know the river channel was off limits. Some attendees said the impounds were excessive and could create significant financial burdens beyond trespassing tickets. Some drivers caught up in a weekend car meetup inside the Los Angeles River say police went too far after officers impounded 72 vehicles and issued multiple trespassing tickets near Cypress Park.

The Los Angeles Police Department said its street racing task force responded around 6:30 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of North San Fernando Road, where drivers had gathered inside the river channel. Police have confirmed the trespassing citations and impounds. The department has not said the gathering was an active street race. Drivers who spoke with FOX 11 said they believed they were attending a photo shoot for the Los Angeles car community, not a street takeover.

Alexander Pimienta, whose motorcycle was impounded, said the event was advertised online as a photo shoot with the Los Angeles skyline as the backdrop.

"They have like some signs, supposedly for trespassing. It’s like the size of a piece of paper, not really made up or anything like that," Pimienta said.

"We went down there, no bad intentions, took some photos, that’s it. " Pimienta said some people at the gathering started doing burnouts, but he said those drivers left before police moved in. "They’re messing around, being dumb, being idiots and all that," Pimienta said. "But hey, everyone’s having fun, but they left and they got the cops called on us.

" Angel Rodriguez, whose Ford Mustang was impounded, said he had just arrived when the gathering began to change. "I guess some cars started going crazy for some reason," Rodriguez said. "It was just supposed to be pictures. Yeah.

So that’s what I was here for, just for pictures.

" Some drivers said they did not realize the river channel was off limits. They said the impounds are creating a financial burden that goes beyond a trespassing ticket.

"Some people are getting their cars held for 30 days. That’s around $3,000 to get them out," Pimienta said.

"And we’re all getting cited with trespassing. "Rodriguez said a citation would have been enough. "I think it was probably a little too much to impound everyone," he said. "Maybe a ticket would have been just fine for trespassing, because none of us knew it was a trespass.

" He said if the city does not want cars going into the river channel, officials should make the entrance harder to access. "It’s better to have a barrier so no one could enter, so it doesn’t happen again for other people," Rodriguez said. "But it’s a nice view to take pictures. "





FOXLA / 🏆 445. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Los Angeles Police Car Meetup Trespassing Impound Los Angeles River Cypress Park Street Racing Photo Shoot FOX 11

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dozens of Sports Cars Towed After Large Car Meetup in Los Angeles RiverOver 100 sports cars and motorcycles gathered for a car meetup in the Los Angeles River in Cypress Park on Sunday evening. LAPD officers arrived, citing trespassing, and began towing vehicles and issuing citations. Drivers claimed they were unaware of the trespassing signs and were not engaging in illegal activity. The incident resulted in dozens of vehicles being towed, with some attendees handcuffed but no arrests reported.

Read more »

Body found in Guadalupe River identified as former New Braunfels councilwoman, police sayThe body found in the Guadalupe River last week was identified as former New Braunfels councilwoman Juliet Elizabeth Watson, the New Braunfels Police Department said Monday.

Read more »

FIFA World Cup 2026 retail pop-up stores arrive in Los AngelesJason Krutzsch, Senior Vice President of the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee, said the World Cup brings people from around the world together, and of course, they want to represent their team.

Read more »

Police identify woman found dead in Guadalupe RiverA woman found dead in the Guadalupe River last week has been identified as 59-year-old Juliet Elizabeth Watson, according to the New Braunfels Police Department

Read more »