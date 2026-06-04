Los Angeles police, DEA conducting major operation at MacArthur Park

Federal and local law enforcement agencies are conducting an operation at MacArthur Park, saying they're focused on identifying illegal activity.

The Los Angeles Police Department, alongside Drug Enforcement Administration agent, are conducting a major operation at MacArthur Park in Los Angeles. Video from the scene showed at least two people detained by police.

This is the second phase of what authorities are calling "Free MacArthur Park," an effort to clean up the area ahead of the World Cup and aims to address what the DOJ described as an open-air drug market running rampant in the park, involving massive amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine. DOJ said that this is not an immigration operation.drug raid that focused mainly on MacArthur ParkLaw enforcement arrested 18 people in that raid, including two who they believe are the main sources of fentanyl and methamphetamine in MacArthur Park.

The 18 suspects were arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging them with a federal drug trafficking offense, the Department of Justice announced. The complaint charges 25 defendants with possession with the intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled substance.

As part of the arrests made in those cities, agents seized nearly 19 kilograms of fentanyl, worth about $8 million to $10 million, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said, adding that he believes these drugs are from the Sinaloa cartel. This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.





ABC7 / 🏆 67. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gallerist Rosa Park’s Guide to Museums in Los AngelesChâteau Shatto, La Loma, and Marta are all galleries on her list.

Read more »

World Cup vendorsApplications are open for MacArthur Park event

Read more »

Law enforcement converges on MacArthur Park in anti-drug enforcement operationLaw enforcement officers descended on Los Angeles’ MacArthur Park again Thursday afternoon about a month after arrests in the same area in connection with a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation. Details about Thursday’s anti-drug enforcement operation, involving Los Angeles police and agents with the U.S.

Read more »

Drug-addled zombies rushed by cops in sweeping blitz of LA’s notorious MacArthur parkPolice swarmed downtown Los Angeles’s notorious MacArthur Park Thursday to bust addicts who flock to the open-air drug market to use in broad daylight. The California Post watched as dozens cops se…

Read more »