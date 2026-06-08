Los Angeles Organizing Committee Creates Fan Festivals and Zones for World Cup

The Los Angeles Organizing Committee has created a primary fan festival and 10 official fan zones throughout the L.A. area during the 39-day World Cup. Each venue will have different programming, with the Coliseum hosting a festival that includes live match broadcasts on big screens, music, cultural programming, interactive experiences, and food.

The Los Angeles Organizing Committee has collaborated with various agencies to create a primary fan festival and 10 official fan zones throughout the L.A. area during the 39-day World Cup .

Each venue will have different programming, with the Coliseum hosting a festival that includes live match broadcasts on big screens, music, cultural programming, interactive experiences, and food. The festival will be cashless, with only credit cards, debit cards, or mobile pay accepted. For more event details, visit the website. The festival will be open on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature a broadcast of the Mexico vs. South Africa match at noon.

On Friday, the festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and feature broadcasts of Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina at noon and U.S. vs. Paraguay at 6 p.m. On Saturday, the festival will be open from 1-9 p.m. and feature broadcasts of Brazil vs. Morocco at 3 p.m. and Haiti vs. Scotland at 6 p.m. On Sunday, the festival will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature broadcasts of Germany vs. Curacao at 10 a.m. and Netherlands vs. Japan at 1 p.m. The Farmers Market fan zone will feature a full lineup of live group stage match broadcasts, including the United States vs. Australia and Mexico vs. South Korea. The event in L.A.

's Fairfax District will include soccer zones for the whole family, beer gardens, and international cuisine from more than 40 restaurants and specialty market shops. Downey will host a free community event with optional VIP packages available for purchase. It will feature live group stage match broadcasts, such as Germany vs. Ivory Coast and Tunisia vs. Japan.

There will be an opening ceremony, a massive viewing area, entertainment, soccer exhibitions, an arts and crafts fair, interactive booths, and food and beverage vendors. The park in the South L.A. community of Willowbrook will host a free community celebration with live broadcasts of quarterfinal games, a community market, local resources, music, food trucks, drinks, activities, and more.

The 1,492-acre recreation area in South El Monte will host a free community celebration for the San Gabriel Valley that will feature live broadcasts of semifinal matches, cultural activities, a community market, and a variety of local dining options. Venice Beach, one of L.A.

's most iconic destinations, will host an oceanfront ticketed fan zone, with general admission starting at $10 and VIP options available. It will feature live broadcasts of single-elimination matches, international food vendors, beverage areas, live music, DJs, cultural performances, and additional family-friendly programming. Fairplex will host a ticketed event on the 500-acre event site in Pomona, with $20 admission for all four days and VIP options available.

Packages will include live broadcasts of multiple matches, including the semifinals, third-place match, and final. There will be interactive games, recreational activities, appearances by local mascots, educational exhibits on the 'science of soccer,' and a resident DJ. Get a first look at the South Bay's new waterfront experience with this ticketed event: general admission is $5, with VIP options available.

The 42-acre dining, retail, and entertainment district, which replaces the former Ports O' Call Village and stretches for a mile along the main channel of the Port of Los Angeles, is rolling out a phased grand opening this year. The fan zone will feature live broadcasts of the tournament semifinals and final as well as soccer-inspired activities, interactive experiences, food, drinks, and a live DJ. Burbank will host this ticketed event, with admission starting at $25





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Los Angeles Organizing Committee Fan Festivals World Cup Coliseum Colosseum

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