Los Angeles Opens FIFA World Cup 2026 Pop‑Up Stores Ahead of Tournament

Temporary stores across Los Angeles sell official 2026 World Cup merchandise as the city prepares for the global football event, with pop‑ups opening in key neighborhoods to celebrate the game with fans worldwide.

FIFA World Cup 2026 retail pop‑up stores are opening across the Los Angeles region this week, giving fans early access to official tournament merchandise ahead of the matches that will start later this week.

Downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach and Torrance are all slated to host temporary storefronts that will carry a full range of World Cup gear - from team jerseys and t‑shirts to hoodies, hats, scarves, mascot items, accessories and collectible memorabilia. Two locations - the Third Street Promenade outlet in Santa Monica and the Manhattan Village spot in Manhattan Beach - are already open for business.

Additional doors will swing open on Monday at The Bloc in downtown Los Angeles, Tuesday at Ovation Hollywood, and Friday at both Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles and the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance. The pop‑ups have been billed as a way to let local fans and visitors immerse themselves in the excitement of the 2026 World Cup before the first group‑stage match.

At the opening on Monday, spectator Marcos Kojima, who flew in from Brazil, was photographed trying on a new national‑team jersey with the official World Cup logo emblazoned on the chest. Other fans have already streamed into the stores to grab scarves, hats and T‑shirts in ready‑to‑wear colors that reflect the jerseys of teams from around the globe.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy by the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee to turn the entire city into a carnival of football. Kathryn Schloessman, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission and chief executive officer of the 2026 Host Committee, said the pop‑ups will complement other planned attractions, including the Official FIFA Fan Festival and ten fan zones spread throughout the city.

The Committee has also scheduled a media preview on Monday at the Santa Monica pop‑up, a chance for journalists and influencers to take a closer look at the merchandise and the citywide festivities that will accompany the upcoming international tournament





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Los Angeles Pop‑Up Stores Football Merchandise City Event

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