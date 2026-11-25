A new Consumer Affairs study has ranked Los Angeles as the city with the worst holiday traffic as millions of Thanksgiving travelers hit the road for the holidays.

A new Consumer Affairs study has ranked Los Angeles as the city with the worst holiday traffic as millions of Thanksgiving travelers hit the road and the skies for the holidays.

, LA already has the nation's worst traffic, and it only gets worse during the holidays, when average traffic congestion lasts nearly an hour longer, reaching eight hours and 27 minutes. The study ranks the City of Angels above other major metros like Miami, Houston, Memphis, Seattle and Portland.

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The report comes at a time when the Automobile Club of Southern California, or AAA, reports a slight increase in road travelers in 2026 versus last year, with nearly 6 million Californians, or 87% of holiday travelers, expected to drive over 50 miles from their homes for Thanksgiving between Tuesday and the Monday after the holiday. In a news release, AAA reported that"driving remains the cheapest and easiest way to get around" for holiday travelers.

They also suggest that Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving would be the busiest days for rental car pickups.

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"Thanksgiving travel, holiday rush — it is officially upon us," said AAA spokesperson Kandace Redd. "Most people will be driving. We're talking about more than 72 million Americans traveling by car, and that includes nearly 6 million right here in California.

" Along with traffic concerns, drivers should remain extra cautious on the road, as Thanksgiving ranks as the state's most"distracted holiday,"that analyzes six major holidays and how they affect road traffic. "Drivers in the state spend about 2% more time on their phones than on similar days," said Julia Taliesin, an Insurify economic analyst. The local numbers contrast slightly with national predictions, where AAA suggests fewer people will travel than last year.