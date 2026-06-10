Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to Host Vibrant FIFA Fan Festival During 2026 World Cup

The FIFA Fan Festival at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, running from June 11 to June 14, 2026, offers fans an immersive World Cup experience with live match screenings, concerts, food, and interactive vendor booths. This four-day event is part of a broader network of fan zones across the 16 host cities in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, providing an accessible alternative to stadium attendance and celebrating local culture alongside global soccer excitement.

If you're a fan of international football and can't afford those mammoth ticket prices, there will be scores of World Cup fan experiences planned around the Los Angeles area in the days ahead.

There will be viewing parties, concerts, festivals, and more. And, oh yes, some soccer matches, too. Of course, Southern California fans aren't the only ones who can enjoy World Cup fever. As is the custom, the 16 cities across Canada, Mexico, and the United States that are hosting games will all have Cup-themed festivals, or fan zones.

These are designated areas, often in parks and public squares, where fans can watch the games, enjoy food and beverages, take in some entertainment, and buy official merchandise. It's also a chance for cities to showcase local culture. At least 78 fan fests are sanctioned by the FIFA host city organizing committees, according to the Associated Press. But there are many more than that.

For example, some 20 Major League Soccer teams across the continent are hosting events tied to the World Cup, with other teams partnering with the host city fan fests. And countless taverns, restaurants, schools, and other gathering spots will host viewing parties and other activities. Here in the Southland, the FIFA Fan Festival will kick off its list of activities at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday.

The event will welcome fans with big screens to watch all eight matches, as well as several booths and vendors, live entertainment, a chance to enter giveaways, and more. The four-day event will feature live match broadcasts, musical performances, fan activations, international food offerings, and cultural programming. The festival, running from June 11 to June 14, 2026, is a major hub for soccer enthusiasts, offering an immersive experience that extends beyond the stadiums.

Organizers have collaborated with stakeholders like LA Metro, Sequoia Productions, the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission, and the Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee to create a dynamic environment. Attendees can engage with sponsors such as Coca-Cola, UGreen, and the LA Galaxy, each offering unique interactions-from photo opportunities with past World Cup trophies to product showcases. The main stage will host live music and entertainment between matches, ensuring continuous excitement for visitors.

Stephanie Wiggins, CEO of LA Metro, Kathy Schlossman, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission and CEO of the Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee, Gary Levitt of Sequoia Productions, and Jason Krutzsch, senior vice president of marketing and communications for the Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee, were present at the media preview on June 10, 2026, highlighting the event's significance. The Fan Festival underscores the global nature of the World Cup, bringing together diverse communities to celebrate the sport through shared experiences, local culture, and interactive activities.

It's designed to be accessible to all, providing an alternative for those who cannot attend the matches in person while still capturing the electric atmosphere of the tournament. With numerous booths, food vendors, and entertainment options, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will transform into a vibrant soccer carnival for four days, reinforcing Los Angeles's role as a key host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup





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