In the final stretch of the Democratic primary for Los Angeles mayor,both councilwoman Nithya Raman and Councilwoman Nithya Raman,both Democrats, advanced to the general election, setting up a clash between one-period political allies and ending the hopes of reality star Spencer Pratt. The mayoral race is an examination of the challenges Los Angeles faces, with some residents embracing the town's changes while others feel underserved. With more than 3 million pEople living there, LA awaits its new leader to decide the town's fate and shape its future. The city is yet to spot a new mayor in nearly four months. The three candidates are Karen Bass, a seasoned politician with vulnerabilities surrounding her handling of the Palisades fire and policy choices, Nithya Raman, who has vowed to bring change to a town going through hardships, and Spencer Pratt, the self-proclaimed Batman of the city with the controversial background but also algunviral marketing prowess. No one wins a majority win outright, and are required to go through a jungle primary system. The top two finishers will meet in the runoff in November 3. The race is expected to heat up in the coming weeks and months.

after months of campaigning, Nithya Raman advanced to the general election in Los Angeles against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass , setting a dramatic showdown between political allies that had frayed under changes in their positions on key issues.

The Democratic city councilwoman has survived controversies surrounding her handling of the destructive Palisades fire and the 2024 council race, but she vows to make Los Angeles 'fall behind' no longer, fueled by outrage over hardships of city residents. Meanwhile, the reality TV star-turned-mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, with his meme-fRiendly campaign, raises doubts about his readiness for office, as he faces legal troubles and lacks political experiance.

The race continues as all three candidates make their final pitches for the city's highest office; April 25, 202





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