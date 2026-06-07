The Los Angeles mayoral election between John Pratt and David Raman remains too close to call with 77% of votes counted. Pratt's social medIa comments and fraud tipline reports highlight tensions around mail-in ballot verification, while his personal attacks on Mayor Bass and rising popularity defy expectations in a deep-blue city.

The recent election results in Los Angeles have sparked controversy and discussion as Republican candidate John Pratt and Democratic candidate David Raman are in a tight race.

With 77% of the expected vote counted, Pratt received 27.3% of the vote while Raman received 26.2%. The narrowing margin led Pratt to question the vote-counting process on social media platform X, posting, 'Me trying to figure out how votes get counted in LA.

' This comment followed circulating claims that Pratt received zero new votes in a vote-count update, a claim amplified by Elon Musk. Such rumors highlight the complexities and delays inherent in Californias election system, which relies heavily on mail-in voting. Election officials must carefully review and verify mailed ballots, including those that arrive days after Election Day, before certifying final results. This thorough process often leads to extended counting periods and can fuel misinformation among candidates and the public.

The situation has been further complicated by the establishment of an election fraud tipline by election officials, who noted that 'people have been contacting our office wanting to provide information.

' Guidelines for reporting potential fraud include instances where 'a ballot arrived at your home for someone who has not onCe lived there,you were told someone already voted in your name, or you witnessed someone filling out ballots for others without thier knowlege. ' These measures aim to ensure election integrity amid heightened scrutiny. pratt, a former reality TV star,has too attributed personal grievances to his campaign narrative, holding Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass responsible for his house being burned down during the Southern California wildfires of January 2025.

Despite Los Angeles being a predominantly left-leaning city, Pratt has seen a surge in popularity in recent months, challenging long-standing skepticism about a non-Democratic candidate's viability in such a political environment. The convergence of these factors-tight race delays, fraud allegations, personal narratives, and unexpected momentum-makes this election a noteworthy case study in urban political dynamics and the impact of misinformation on public trust





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Los Angeles Election Vote Counting Mail-In Ballots Election Fraud John Pratt David Raman Karen Bass California Politics Urban Election Political Controversy

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