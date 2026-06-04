Los Angeles Mayoral Race Tightens as Raman Gains on Pratt

City Councilmember Nithya Raman is slowly closing the gap with Spencer Pratt in the race to face Mayor Karen Bass in November, as late ballots favor progressive voters.

The race for the second spot in the Los Angeles mayoral election has tightened as votes continue to be counted. City Councilmember Nithya Raman , a progressive Democrat and member of the Democratic Socialists of America, is gradually closing the gap with reality TV personality Spencer Pratt .

Pratt, known for his role on The Hills, had a commanding lead on election night, capturing about 30% of the vote compared to Raman's 20%. However, as late ballots are tallied, Raman has climbed to just over 22%, while Pratt has only slightly increased to around 30%. The difference between them now stands at roughly 38,000 votes, down from 40,000 two days earlier.

Political analyst Zev Yaroslavsky, director of the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, suggests that Raman has a chance but faces an uphill battle.

'I think she has a shot at catching Pratt but I think it's a long shot. It requires her to get a large percentage of the votes that remain to be counted,' Yaroslavsky said. He noted that progressive voters tend to cast their ballots later, and those votes have not yet been fully processed. Since Raman is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, she is expected to benefit from these late returns.

However, Yaroslavsky cautioned that she needs to gain much more than the 2,000 votes per day she has been picking up to overcome the deficit.

'She really has to get the preponderance of the votes that will be coming in in the next week or so,' he added. The winner of this primary will face incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in the November general election. Bass, a Democrat, is seeking a second term, and the race has drawn significant attention due to Pratt's unconventional candidacy and Raman's progressive platform. With hundreds of thousands of ballots still uncounted, the outcome remains uncertain.

The L.A. County Registrar of Voters will accept ballots postmarked by Election Day up to seven days after, meaning the final results may take some time to be certified. Both campaigns are closely watching the trends, as every vote could determine who advances to challenge the mayor





LAist / 🏆 606. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spencer Pratt Nithya Raman Los Angeles Mayoral Race Karen Bass Election Results

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Karen Bass and Spencer Pratt lead Nithya Raman for Los Angeles mayor in early resultsEarly election results are beginning to come in Tuesday night in one of the most closely watched and unpredictable Los Angeles mayoral races in decades, with incumbent Mayor Karen Bass facing stron…

Read more »

Bass leads Pratt and Raman in the battle for Los Angeles mayor, early returns showMayor Karen Bass attempted to fend off challenges from Councilmember Nithya Raman and reality TV personality Spencer Pratt in the most wide-open L.A. mayor's race in a generation.

Read more »

Spencer Pratt Poised for Los Angeles Mayoral RunoffReality TV star Spencer Pratt is looking poised for a runoff in the Los Angeles mayoral primary, according to early results. Pratt is currently leading by nine points, setting up a potential showdown with incumbent mayor Karen Bass.

Read more »

Nithya Raman’s appalling tantrum after Los Angeles mayoral flopLos Angeles City Councilmember and mayoral candidate Nithya Raman was notably absent from City Hall on Wednesday, one day after finishing a distant third in the city’s mayoral primary.

Read more »