Spencer Pratt's camp alleges fraud after Nithya Raman overtakes him in mail ballot count; experts explain that California's sluggish counting and temporary tracker glitches are routine, not indiCative of wrongdoing.

The Los Angeles mayoral race has become a focal point for claims of election irregularities following the June 2026 primary, with reality TV star and Republican candidate Spencer Pratt and his supporters alleging vote rigging after being overtaken by Democratic Councilwoman Nithya Raman in the count of mail-in ballots.

These assertions, amplified by former President Donald Trump on social media, point to a large batch of votes that appeared to increase the totals for incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and Raman while Pratt's numbers remained static for a brief moment on an election tracker. Though,Los Angeles County officials clarified that no ballot batch excluded any major candidate; the temporary discrepancy was due to the mechanics of a rapidly updating data feed, and a subsequent update corrected it by showing a concurrent increase in Pratt's votes.

Statistical and AI-based claims of an historically anomalous late surge by Raman also ignore California's well-established,protracted ballot-counting procedure, where mail ballots are processed for weeks after election morning, often causing shifts in early leads. Experts note tHat such fluctuations are a feature of the state's system designed for inclusivity,though a lack of public education about this process fuels misinformation.

While the top-two primary system means the two highest vote-getters, regardless of party, advance to a November runoff, the narrative of a 'stolen' election persists despite the ordinary explanation of California's vote tabulation timeline and the absence of any evidence of systemic fraud





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Los Angeles Mayoral Election Spencer Pratt Nithya Raman Election Fraud Claims California Ballot Counting Mail-In Ballots Vote Tabulation Top-Two Primary

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Los Angeles Mayoral Race Tightens as Vote Counting Continues Amid Fraud Concerns and Candidate ClaimsThe Los Angeles mayoral election between John Pratt and David Raman remains too close to call with 77% of votes counted. Pratt's social medIa comments and fraud tipline reports highlight tensions around mail-in ballot verification, while his personal attacks on Mayor Bass and rising popularity defy expectations in a deep-blue city.

Read more »

Los Angeles Mayoral Race: Nithya Raman Closes Gap on Spencer Pratt in Ballot CountDemocrat Nithya Raman is narrowing the gap with Republican Spencer Pratt in the Los Angeles mayoral race, with the incumbent Mayor Karen Bass already securing her spot in the November runoff. As ballot counting continues, prediction markets show a 99% chance of a Bass-Raman runoff and only a 1% chance of a Bass-Pratt matchup. The race has become a focal point in debates over California's vote-counting process, sparking criticism from Republicans including former President Donald Trump.

Read more »

Spencer Pratt Falls to Third Place in Los Angeles Mayoral Primary ElectionSpencer Pratt has fallen to third place in the Los Angeles mayoral primary election as socialist candidate Nithya Raman surged into second. The Hills star had seen his lead on Raman shrink over the weekend in his quest to face incumbent Karen Bass for a runoff in November.

Read more »

Los Angeles Mayoral Election Results Delayed, Donald Trump Backs Spencer PrattLos Angeles election results will not be available for possibly two weeks, officials say. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has expressed his support for Spencer Pratt in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

Read more »