Los Angeles Mayoral Election Results Delayed, Donald Trump Backs Spencer Pratt

Los Angeles election results will not be available for possibly two weeks, officials say. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has expressed his support for Spencer Pratt in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

Los Angeles election results will not be available for possibly two weeks, officials say. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has expressed his support for Spencer Pratt in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

Pratt, a reality TV star, is currently in second place and is expected to face off against Karen Bass in a runoff election this November. Bass has received the votes necessary to move forward to the general election for California governor. The election results have grabbed the attention of many political observers across the country, with some predicting a huge upset victory for Pratt.

In a statement to NBC News, Pratt said he is running for mayor because the system in Los Angeles is fundamentally broken and needs to be changed. He cited Florida's mail-in voting system as an example of how results can be available quickly.

However, some have disagreed with Pratt's views, with one person applauding the county for taking their time to count the votes. The outcome of the election is still unclear, with votes continuing to be counted. Despite the uncertainty, Pratt has received support from some high-profile figures, including Meghan McCain, who predicted a huge upset victory for him in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

The Hills star Pratt has been making waves in the entertainment industry for years, but now he is turning his attention to politics. He announced his candidacy for mayor of Los Angeles exactly one year after a wildfire burned down his family's home in Pacific Palisades, California. Pratt's campaign has been gaining momentum, with thousands of Angelenos powering his campaign.

However, his opponent, Bass, has also been gaining support, with some praising her for her commitment to social justice. The election is set to take place in November, with the top two candidates facing off in a runoff election. The outcome of the election is still uncertain, but one thing is clear: the Los Angeles mayoral race is one to watch. The Hills star Spencer Pratt is saying goodbye to reality TV and hello to politics.

He announced his candidacy for mayor of Los Angeles exactly one year after a wildfire burned down his family's home in Pacific Palisades, California. Pratt's campaign has been gaining momentum, with thousands of Angelenos powering his campaign.

However, his opponent, Bass, has also been gaining support, with some praising her for her commitment to social justice. The election is set to take place in November, with the top two candidates facing off in a runoff election. The outcome of the election is still uncertain, but one thing is clear: the Los Angeles mayoral race is one to watch.

The election results have grabbed the attention of many political observers across the country, with some predicting a huge upset victory for Pratt. In a statement to NBC News, Pratt said he is running for mayor because the system in Los Angeles is fundamentally broken and needs to be changed. He cited Florida's mail-in voting system as an example of how results can be available quickly.

However, some have disagreed with Pratt's views, with one person applauding the county for taking their time to count the votes. The outcome of the election is still unclear, with votes continuing to be counted. Despite the uncertainty, Pratt has received support from some high-profile figures, including Meghan McCain, who predicted a huge upset victory for him in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

Donald Trump has also thrown his support behind Pratt, saying he would like to see him do well. The outcome of the election is still uncertain, but one thing is clear: the Los Angeles mayoral race is one to watch





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Los Angeles Mayoral Election Spencer Pratt Donald Trump Karen Bass California Governor

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