Los Angeles Mayoral Election: Homelessness, Housing Affordability, and Public Safety Top Issues

The Los Angeles mayoral election is heating up, with three frontrunners presenting different visions for tackling the city's biggest issues: homelessness, housing affordability, and public safety. Incumbent Karen Bass, City Councilmember Nithya Raman, and former reality TV star Spencer Pratt are vying for the top spot, each with their own approach to addressing these pressing problems.

The first batch of results released by officials typically includes vote-by-mail ballots received before Election Day and early votes cast at vote centers. After that first release, we'll get in-person votes from Election Day.

Later releases will include by mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day or returned to a voting center or dropbox. Keep in mind that, in tight races particularly, the winner may not be known for days or weeks after Election Day. That's because early voting and mail-in ballots have fundamentally reshaped how votes are counted and Los Angeles is home to nearly 4 million people. Many are struggling to pay rent.

Some are trying to rebuild their homes after fires. Others want to move from the street into permanent housing, or are navigating their lives under the threat of federal immigration raids, or are struggling to find work in the entertainment industry. Our limited-run newsletter Make It Make Sense unpacks the ballot count and results, then checks in regularly on officials voted into office and the measures voters pass.

The mayor of L.A. may not be as strong as mayors in other cities (the City Council wields more power in L.A. than in a city like New York, for example). But L.A.

's mayor has a big bully pulpit. They're the face of the nation's second-largest city, and they're the chief executive of a government with a $14 billion budget. Some of the biggest issues facing the next mayor will be the homelessness crisis, housing affordability, Palisades Fire recovery and preparation for the 2028 Olympics.

The top three frontrunners - incumbent Karen Bass, City Councilmember Nithya Raman and former reality TV star Spencer Pratt - have presented very different visions for tackling these problems. Homelessness has been an especially intractable problem. In recent years, the city has spent more than $1 billion to get people off the streets and into affordable housing. That's not even counting the additional federal, state and county funds deployed in L.A. to tackle the same problem.

Yet more than 43,000 men, women and children remain unhoused. The next mayor will need to decide whether to continue Bass' Inside Safe program, which seeks to remove homeless encampments by offering people temporary housing, typically in a motel room. Bass points to a reported 6% decline in the number of unhoused people in the city over the past two years as evidence of Inside Safe's success.

However, critics say the official annual homelessness count has been riddled with problems. They also note that hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent on expensive temporary housing, with only about a quarter of Inside Safe participants exiting to permanent housing. Raman has said there are cheaper approaches that could house more people, while Pratt has focused on drug treatment and has promised to get rid of unhoused people. Just over 56% of L.A.

-area renters are considered cost burdened under federal government standards, meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on rent alone. The next mayor will need to put forward a plan to address housing affordability. One task for the next mayor will be steering the city's plan for denser housing development - including in some neighborhoods zoned for single-family homes - under SB 79.

This new state law allows denser apartment buildings up to nine stories tall near train and rapid bus stops. Housing advocates say the law's strategy of putting more homes near major transit hubs is important to expanding the city's affordable housing stock. But Bass asked California Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto SB 79, and she has repeatedly blocked efforts to allow new apartment buildings in the nearly three-quarters of L.A. residential land zoned for single-family homes.

Bass' strategy has appealed to many homeowners groups who oppose development near them. But challenger Nithya Raman has said neighborhoods across the city will need to accept more density in order to tackle the city's housing shortage. Pratt has opposed SB 79, wrongly claiming it would bring high-rises to the Pacific Palisades. killed 12 people and burned nearly 7,000 structures.

Property and capital losses were between $76 billion and $131 billion, without accounting for insurance or settlement proceeds, according to the UCLA Anderson School of Management. Pratt, who lost his home in the Palisades Fire, has blamed Bass for what he sees as the city's incompetent response to the fire and the recovery process. The next mayor will be expected to fight for the city to continue receiving federal disaster aid recovery money.

Homeowners will also want the mayor to streamline the permitting process as they rebuild their homes. The size of the Los Angeles Police Department has dropped to fewer than 8,700 officers - down from 10,000 just a few years ago. The next mayor will have to decide whether to pour more resources into increasing the size of the department or to support further reductions.

Bass has said she has accelerated officer hiring in recent years, but Raman has argued that the city should focus on community policing and social programs to address crime, rather than simply increasing the number of officers





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Los Angeles Mayoral Election Homelessness Housing Affordability Public Safety Karen Bass Nithya Raman Spencer Pratt

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