Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Exposed as Hypocrite

Far-left Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman was exposed as a hypocrite at the hands of some heroic organizers who staged a homeless encampment outside her home.

Far-left Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman was exposed as a hypocrite at the hands of some heroic organizers who staged a homeless encampment outside her home.

The organizers brought the encampment to her doorstep so she could see what other people are going through. This move was in response to a law that would require homeless encampments to be at least 500 feet away from daycare centers and schools. Raman had already voted against this law, saying that she didn't think a kid would be safer because the tent was 500 feet away from the school.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, the organizers gave her a taste of her own policy medicine. Raman was visibly rattled, especially on behalf of her kids, even though she knew the encampment was staged. She expressed no empathy for the everyday people all over Los Angeles dealing with the real horror of her policies. Raman is also out of touch, as she expressed her surprise that the mayoral race is about inconvenient issues like crime and stuff.

In contrast, candidate Spencer Pratt is focusing on the bread-and-butter issues that Bass has failed at and Raman doesn't believe require her attention. Pratt is proving to be one of the best campaigners ever, and if he can't defeat Bass or Raman, that city is lost forever because it will prove that the voters are too broken to save themselves.

The primary vote for mayor concludes tomorrow, Tuesday, June 2, and the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, will go on to compete in the general election. According to the polls, there are no clear frontrunners. Raman, Pratt, and incumbent Democrat Karen Bass are all bunched up, so any combination of the three could land in the top two.

By any objective measure, Bass is an absolute failure, and Raman is so out of touch with what's happening in her city that she thought the race would be about bike lanes. Pratt is proving to be one of the best campaigners ever, focusing on the issues that Bass has failed at and Raman doesn't believe require her attention. If a Spencer Pratt can't defeat a Karen Bass or Nithya Raman to become L.A.

's next mayor, that city is lost forever because it will prove that the voters are too broken to save themselves





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