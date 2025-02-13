Los Angeles Mayor Refuses to Explain Secret Hiring of Disaster Recovery Firm Amidst Controversy

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass faced scrutiny for her city's decision to hire Hagerty Consulting to manage the recovery from the recent Palisades Fire without public transparency.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass refused to answer questions on Tuesday regarding the city's decision to hire Hagerty Consulting to manage the recovery from the recent Palisades Fire . This selection was made behind closed doors, and the details of the contract, including its cost and terms, remain undisclosed to the public. Breitbart News questioned Mayor Bass at a press conference, which marked the commencement of debris removal in the Pacific Palisades.

The inquiry focused specifically on the reasons behind the secretive hiring process, especially considering the recent criminal charges faced by former consultants affiliated with Hagerty. Mayor Bass defended the selection, stating that Hagerty is a globally recognized disaster recovery firm with an established history in California. She asserted that both the county and the city are collaborating with Hagerty for the overall project management. Bass expressed confidence in their ability to successfully execute the recovery efforts, highlighting their proven track record within the state and their previous experience with the county. She emphasized that Hagerty will work closely with local government officials to ensure the project's completion. Mayor Bass, however, did not provide any additional information regarding the contract or the necessity of engaging a consulting firm. Hagerty Consulting is a well-known disaster recovery firm with extensive experience in California. The firm has been contracted by the city and county to manage the overall recovery process from the Palisades Fire. The mayor's office has not yet released details about the contract's cost or specific terms.





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hagerty Consulting Karen Bass Los Angeles Palisades Fire Disaster Recovery Government Contracts Transparency

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live updates, start time, how to watch, oddsGary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times.

Read more »

Jalen Hurts and Eagles dominate Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIXGary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times.

Read more »

Los Angeles Mayor Bass Issues Order to Expedite Rebuilding After FiresLos Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued an executive order to expedite the rebuilding process following devastating fires that destroyed thousands of homes and businesses last week. The order aims to streamline permitting processes, waive discretionary hearings, and establish task forces for debris removal and housing support.

Read more »

Los Angeles Mayor Issues Executive Order to Expedite Wildfire RecoveryMayor Karen Bass signs an executive order to streamline rebuilding efforts and debris removal following devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

Read more »

Los Angeles Mayor's Fumbled Response to Wildfires Tests Her Political FutureLA Mayor Karen Bass faces mounting criticism for her handling of the recent wildfires, with many accusing her of lacking leadership and failing to adequately address the situation. Her absence from the city during the crisis, coupled with her awkward media interactions upon her return, have fueled calls for her resignation and raised serious questions about her ability to lead.

Read more »

Los Angeles Mayor's Brother Loses Home in Palisades FireLos Angeles Mayor Karen Bass shared the pain of thousands affected by the Palisades fire, revealing that her brother's 40-year Malibu home was destroyed. Bass and other officials addressed residents during a Zoom meeting, offering support and updates on recovery efforts.

Read more »