Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass confronts persistent homelessness challenges as the city spends billions with minimal results ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics scheduled for July 2028.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass confronts a persistent and deeply entrenched homelessness crisis as the city accelerates preparations for the 2028 Summer Olympics. The upcoming international sporting event, scheduled to commence in July 2028, has intensified scrutiny on municipal housing strategies. While previous administration leaders set ambitious goals to eliminate homelessness, these efforts have largely failed to produce measurable reductions in encampments or unsheltered populations.

Failed Promises By Past Mayors

Previous Los Angeles mayors, including Antonio Villaraigosa, Eric Garcetti, and Karen Bass, have repeatedly pledged to solve the city's housing crisis. Villaraigosa launched a ten-year plan in 2006 to end homelessness, a timeline that expired without significant progress. Garcetti followed suit with a similar ten-year declaration in 2013, which also passed without fulfilling its primary objective. Bass championed the Inside Safe program, which moved unhoused individuals into motels at an estimated cost of $226 per night. The city recently spent $72 million to purchase and convert a Motel 6 in North Hills, resulting in a cost of $650,000 per housing unit.

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Budget Constraints And Costs

The core issue is not a lack of funding but rather the inefficiency of current spending mechanisms. Los Angeles and its county have combined to spend well over $1 billion with only marginal impacts on homelessness statistics. The most recent city budget allocated $417 million specifically to homeless services for the current fiscal year. New construction projects financed through ballot proposition HHH are currently costing between $600,000 and $825,000 per unit. Critics argue that these expenditures do not translate into sustainable housing solutions for the growing number of individuals living on the streets.

Olympic Pressures On Policy

The proximity of the 2028 Summer Olympics adds a layer of complexity to housing policy decisions. Governor Gavin Newsom authorized a cleanup of downtown San Francisco prior to the 2023 Asian-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. This action masked the problem by moving the unhoused population to other areas rather than resolving their housing status. Mayor Bass faces similar pressure to ensure that areas around the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Olympic venues appear clean for international visitors. The clock is ticking, with only 20 months remaining until the July 2028 opening ceremonies.

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City Council Political Dynamics

The structure of Los Angeles government limits the mayor's unilateral power. The fifteen-member City Council must pass ordinances with eight votes and can override a mayoral veto with ten votes. None of the council members officially endorsed Bass's candidacy, creating a potentially fragile political environment. A handful of council members envision themselves as more capable leaders than Bass. The four Democratic Socialists in the council are politically aligned with her but hold significant legislative sway. The city controller and city attorney support the Democratic Socialists, adding to the complexity of passing new housing initiatives.

Lessons From 1984 Games

The 1984 Olympics generated a $230 million surplus for the city and revitalized local spirit. A city charter amendment guaranteed that Los Angeles would avoid financial liability for the games. Homelessness was not a major issue during that period. Bass faces numerous skeptics who question the viability of her housing strategies. She will need a supportive council and a patient electorate to succeed. The behind-the-scenes political positioning to confront her is already imminent as the Olympics approach.