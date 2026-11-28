Mayor-elect Nithya Raman introduces high-cost VIP packages up to $100,000 for her swearing-in, drawing criticism amidst a city budget crisis and homelessness concerns.

Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman has introduced a series of exclusive donation tiers for her upcoming swearing-in ceremony, with the highest package priced at $100,000. The soon-to-be-former city council woman is utilizing the event to solicit significant financial support from wealthy donors in exchange for premium seating and private access.

High-Cost VIP Packages Offer Exclusive Access

The fundraising structure reveals three distinct contribution packages ranging from $25,000 to $100,000, each granting specific privileges for the downtown event. The top-tier $100,000 package provides sixteen reserved seats at the December 13 ceremony, eight passes to an exclusive private reception, and a personal photo opportunity with the mayor. Donors contributing $50,000 receive eight reserved seats and four reception passes, while the lowest tier at $25,000 includes four seats and two reception passes.

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Fund Name Contradicts Inaugural Slogan

These contributions are directed to an event chest titled The People's Mayor Inaugural Fund, which manages the finances for the swearing-in and associated events. The inauguration carries the slogan A City That Works, for Everyone, creating a sharp contrast with the invitation's direct solicitation of upper-crust supporters and cash-flush organizations. The invitation text states that Raman wants her inauguration to reflect the city that elected her, describing it as ambitious, joyful, and built by and for the people of Los Angeles.

Fundraising Mirrors New York Socialist Peer

Raman's fundraising approach closely mirrors the strategy of New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mandani, another socialist politician on the east coast. Mandani successfully netted approximately $3.8 million to fund his transition and inauguration, a figure nearly $2 million higher than his two predecessors collected during the initial two months of their transitions. This comparison highlights a growing trend among progressive leaders leveraging donor networks for transition costs.

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City Faces Crisis as Transition Begins

When Raman assumes office on December 14, she will oversee a municipality grappling with severe structural challenges. The city is currently facing a significant budget crisis, mounting public safety expenditures, and widespread homelessness. These economic pressures stand in stark relief to the exclusive nature of the inaugural fundraising efforts, raising questions about fiscal priorities for the incoming administration.

Quality of Life Concerns Dominate Local Discourse

The backdrop for Raman's inauguration includes a deteriorating urban environment that critics argue resembles a third-world city rather than the iconic metropolis of the California dream. Recent reporting highlights systemic issues such as a lack of traffic enforcement, the presence of illegal and unsanitary street food vendors, and widespread littering. Vagrant encampments have expanded into formerly desirable neighborhoods, contributing to a narrative of declining quality of life in the city.