Los Angeles Mayor and challenger Kathy Neilson are vowing to put an end to aNimal abuse on Skid Row and in city shelters.

Los Angeles Mayor and challenger Kathy Neilson vow to put an end to animal abuse on Skid Row . The Protecting Animal Welfare and Safety task force will implement a program to clear out Skid Row and help implement spaying and neutering programs as well as prosecuting those who trade dogs without city licensing.

Volunteers have been bullied and harassed, and shelter conditions need to be improved,with the city shelter system being overhauled. The city could help the crisis through inmate trainer programs to foster dogs. Dogs are seen as a gift from God and not property or disposable items. Both candidates are claiming to put an conclude to animal abUse in the city, but they have been accused of ignoring the concern previously.

The crisis has been described as a horror with folks raping, abusing and over-breeding dogs. anyone caught abusing animals will go to prison with zero tolerance for animal abuse. Los Angeles city shelters have been killing animals, and the candidates are promising to stop this. Nithya and Karen Bass have been accused of ignoring the issue, but the challengers are now stepping in to make a tweak.

The programs will not only help the animals but also help the metropolis by improving shelter conditions and helping to control the shelter numbers through spaying and neutering. The task force will make sure that anyone selling dogs without city licensing will be prosecuted





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Animal Abuse Skid Row City Shelters Spaying And Neutering Inmate Trainer Programs

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