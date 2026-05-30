Los Angeles man arrested for allegedly shooting cars with BB gun on freeway

Officers said the man shot two cars along the 405 Freeway in South Los Angeles.

A man was arrested for allegedly using a BB gun to shoot at cars on a Los Angeles freeway in late May. The California Highway Patrol said the suspect, Martin Moreno-Pacheco, 54, allegedly shot three cars between May 22 and May 28.

CHP did not specify where the first shooting on May 22 happened, but the final two happened on the 405 Freeway. Officers began their investigation on May 26 after one of the victims reported the car-to-car shooting to CHP's South Los Angeles area office. Investigators located and identified Moreno-Pacheco as their suspect a few days later.

Officers said they pulled Moreno-Pacheco over on May 29 at 3:40 a.m. while he was driving a black pickup truck that matched the witness' descriptions. CHP said they found a BB gun in the glove compartment of his vehicle. Moreno-Pacheco was booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon, likely to cause great bodily injury. Any additional witnesses or victims are urged to contact Officer C. Ortega at 551-4000.

After business hours, callers can contact the LA Traffic Management Center at 259-3200.





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