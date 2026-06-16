Los Angeles man accused killing his wife and abducting child arrested in Mexico

Mexican law enforcement arrested the Los Angeles man accused of killing his wife and abducting their child before fleeing the country.

Mexican law enforcement arrested the Los Angeles man accused of killing his wife and abducting their child before fleeing the country. The Los Angeles Police Department said Mexican authorities, working with federal agents, have been searching for Ruben Fregoso for the past two weeks after he crossed the border with his 5-year-old daughter, Daleyza Fregoso.

Law enforcement said Daleyza Fregoso was found safely and will be reunited with family members in the coming days. Ruben Fregoso is being extradited and will face charges when he returns"The Los Angeles Police Department thanks Mexican authorities, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Marshals Service for their assistance in this investigation," LAPD said in a statement.

Ruben Fregoso faces one count of murder and one misdemeanor count of child abuse under circumstance or conditions other than great bodily injury or death, according to the"The killing of a mother and the abduction of a young child is the kind of violence that shocks the entire community," LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said.

"I cannot imagine the grief and fear that the innocent child faced as she was allegedly snatched after her mother was killed. " Ruben Fregoso allegedly killed his 36-year-old partner, identified by police as Marisol Garcia Palacios, on or around May 25 and fled to Mexico with the couple's daughter. Man accused of vehicle theft, kidnapping arrested in Michigan's U.P.





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